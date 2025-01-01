Ukraine Violates Draft Rights, Restricts Religious Freedom, and Tortures PoWs – UN Report
© AP Photo / LIBKOSUkrainian servicemen help to evacuate a wounded soldier on Aug. 30, 2023.
© AP Photo / LIBKOS
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has been violating its own constitution by unduly restricting the right to conscientious objection to military service during mobilization, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report published on Tuesday.
"The right to conscientious objection to military service has continued to be subjected to undue restrictions in law and practice … Domestic law in Ukraine unduly restricts this Constitutional right only to some forms of religion or belief, excluding others, contrary to applicable obligations of equality before the law and non-discrimination under the ICCPR," the report said.
For example, five men faced arbitrary detention and torture in Ukraine for attempting to exercise their right to conscientious objection to military service, the UN rights watchdog said.
"During the reporting period, OHCHR documented the cases of five men who were assigned to military duty and transferred to a military training facility after attempting to exercise their right of conscientious objection to military service. In all cases, the men were arbitrarily detained between two to four days by military personnel responsible for conscription and subjected to ill-treatment or torture." the report said.
23 November 2024, 11:41 GMT
Religious Freedom Under Attack
The UN report also found that Ukraine's new legal provisions restricted religious freedoms by prohibiting the Russian Orthodox Church.
"In territory controlled by the Government of Ukraine, new legal provisions regarding religious organizations entered into force; these prohibit the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian religious organizations found to be affiliated with counterparts in the Russian Federation. The law introducing these provisions established disproportionate restrictions on the freedom to manifest one’s religion or belief," the report read.
23 August 2024, 09:48 GMT
Torture of PoWs
Furthermore, almost all Russian PoWs in Ukraine interviewed by the UN from September to November 2024 were subjected to torture, the report said. Fourteen soldiers were subjected to sexual violence.
"During the reporting period, OHCHR interviewed 25 Russian POWs in Ukrainian internment facilities, including in the newly opened camp 'Zakhid-4' in Lviv [Lvov] city. All but one reported experiencing torture or ill-treatment in 2024 at one or several stages of captivity," the OHCHR said.
The UN agency said it verified the killing by first-person-view drones of three Russian and one Ukrainian servicepersons who were "hors de combat" and severely wounded on the battlefield. It cited drone video footage that showed a heavily wounded, unarmed Russian serviceman being killed by a drone while lying on the ground.