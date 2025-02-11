https://sputnikglobe.com/20250211/soft-power-german-style-what-does-germanys-giz-have-in-common-with-usaid-1121556624.html
Soft Power, German-Style: What Does Germany’s GIZ Have in Common With USAID?
NATO soft power vehicles disguised as ‘aid’ agencies are reeling amid Trump’s freeze on USAID and revelations on the agency’s record of global meddling and largesse. Sputnik has already explored the shady activities of USAID’s British and French cousins. Now it’s Germany’s turn.
The German Corporation for International Cooperation (German acronym GIZ) gets most of its €4 bln ($4.1 bln US) straight from the federal budget, plus EU 'co-financing', to support up to 1,700 projects in 120 countries.Many of GIZ's projects revolve around 'climate action' and 'sustainability'. From organic farming in Africa to solar/wind power in Latin America, GIZ is involved in pushing countries trying to break out of poverty to adhere to development goals set by the West.GIZ also supports things like the digitization of governance, local media, Africa's film industry, and refugee reintegration. In Ukraine, they've provided over 1,100 microloans for small businesses from dance studios to fashion ateliers.A damning 2024 Focus Magazine exposé uncovered tens of millions in questionable GIZ spending, from "vague" multi-million euro grants for "climate awareness" and monitoring projects in Thailand and Turkiye, to €5M spent to make mosques "green" in Morocco, to €44M for bike lanes in Lima as part of a €529M "climate and development partnership."Waste, combined with the increasingly sorry state of Germany's own infrastructure amid an unprecedented economic crunch, has prompted opposition figures including the AfD's Alice Weidel to blast the government for "squandering" millions in tax money on GIZ projects in developing nations "while the transport infrastructure in its own country is in ruins."GIZ-USAID cooperation has been extensive, ranging from "climate finance" projects in the developing world to small business development projects in Georgia for the EU's Eastern Partnership (which aims to sway Russia's neighbors toward eventual EU membership).In Ukraine, GIZ has provided "advisory" assistance on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine association agreement – the fateful pact that triggered the 2014 coup and the present European crisis.
NATO countries' ‘aid’ agencies are reeling amid Trump’s freeze on USAID and revelations on the agency’s record of global meddling and largesse. Sputnik has already explored the shady activities of USAID’s British and French cousins. Now it’s Germany’s turn.
The German Corporation for International Cooperation (German acronym GIZ) gets most of its €4 bln ($4.1 bln US) straight from the federal budget, plus EU ‘co-financing’, to support up to 1,700 projects in 120 countries.
Many of GIZ’s projects revolve around
‘climate action’ and ‘sustainability’. From organic farming in Africa to solar/wind power in Latin America, GIZ is involved in pushing countries trying to break out of poverty to adhere to development goals set by the West.
GIZ also supports
things like the digitization of governance, local media, Africa’s film industry, and refugee reintegration. In Ukraine, they’ve provided
over 1,100 microloans for small businesses from dance studios to fashion ateliers.
A damning 2024 Focus Magazine exposé uncovered
tens of millions in questionable GIZ spending, from “vague” multi-million euro grants for “climate awareness” and monitoring projects in Thailand and Turkiye, to €5M spent to make mosques “green” in Morocco, to €44M for bike lanes in Lima as part of a €529M “climate and development partnership.”
In April 2023, the Federal Audit Office revealed, in Focus’s paraphrasing, that “nobody knows what GIZ actually does,” with lack of economic success criteria for projects, lavish salaries up to €240k, first-class flights and a fleet of luxury cars for top officials highlighting the agency’s extravagance.
Waste, combined with the increasingly sorry state of Germany’s own infrastructure amid an unprecedented economic crunch, has prompted opposition figures including the AfD’s Alice Weidel to blast
the government for “squandering” millions in tax money on GIZ projects in developing nations “while the transport infrastructure in its own country is in ruins.”
GIZ-USAID cooperation has been extensive, ranging from “climate finance”
projects in the developing world to small business development projects
in Georgia for the EU’s Eastern Partnership (which aims to sway Russia’s neighbors toward eventual EU membership).
In Ukraine, GIZ has provided “advisory” assistance
on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine association agreement – the fateful pact that triggered the 2014 coup and the present European crisis.