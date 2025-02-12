International
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's dismissal of calls for a probe into the Clinton Foundation as "conspiracies" and "lies" doesn't hold water, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who believes there are reasons to dig deeper.
© AP Photo / Jason DeCrowChelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (File )
Chelsea Clinton, left, and her mother, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. (File ) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2025
© AP Photo / Jason DeCrow
Ekaterina Blinova
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's dismissal of calls for a probe into the Clinton Foundation as “conspiracies” and “lies” doesn't hold water, says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who believes there are reasons to dig deeper.
No matter what the mother-and-daughter team say, the foundation’s public filings remain dangerously deficient and non-compliant, even as the family continues fundraising across state and national borders, Ortel says.
Internet ‘fact-checkers’ routinely dismiss and ignore fraud concerns, claiming no wrongdoing has been found by federal authorities. But FBI investigations into the Clinton charities have been repeatedly stalled, watered down or dropped altogether, as 2023 Special Counsel John Durham report exposed.
The Clintons have long enjoyed impunity thanks to powerful allies who limit scrutiny—similar to Hunter Biden’s “special treatment” from the IRS and FBI, Ortel says, hoping that DOGE will change that.
Chelsea’s claim that she never took a cent from the foundation doesn't hold up to scrutiny. “Ms. Clinton, am I correct that out of your reported $57,597,174 in expenses, $8,176,112 went to conferences and meetings, plus $1,996,121 on travel?” asked X user DataRepublican.
Investigative journalist Hans Mahncke dredged up a leaked email from Bill Clinton aide Doug Band, warning that Chelsea appeared to be using the foundation’s resources for her wedding and lavish lifestyle—and attracting unwanted attention.
And then there’s the guest list. “Why was Ghislaine Maxwell at your wedding?” one X user asked Chelsea, referring to the convicted sex-trafficker who was Jeffrey Epstein’s lover and accomplice. Epstein had ties to the Clinton Global Initiative—and gave Bill a ride on his private jet the ‘Lolita Express’.
