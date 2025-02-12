No matter what the mother-and-daughter team say, No matter what the mother-and-daughter team say, the foundation’s public filings remain dangerously deficient and non-compliant, even as the family continues fundraising across state and national borders, Ortel says.

Internet ‘fact-checkers’ routinely dismiss and ignore fraud concerns, claiming no wrongdoing has been found by federal authorities. But FBI investigations into the Clinton charities have been repeatedly stalled, watered down or dropped altogether, as 2023 Special Counsel John Durham report exposed. Internet ‘fact-checkers’ routinely dismiss and ignore fraud concerns, claiming no wrongdoing has been found by federal authorities. But FBI investigations into the Clinton charities have been repeatedly stalled, watered down or dropped altogether, as 2023 Special Counsel John Durham report exposed.

The Clintons have long enjoyed impunity thanks to powerful allies who limit scrutiny—similar to Hunter Biden’s “special treatment” from the IRS and FBI, Ortel says, hoping that DOGE will change that. The Clintons have long enjoyed impunity thanks to powerful allies who limit scrutiny—similar to Hunter Biden’s “special treatment” from the IRS and FBI, Ortel says, hoping thatwill change that.

Chelsea’s claim that she never took a cent from the foundation doesn't hold up to scrutiny. “Ms. Clinton, am I correct that out of your reported $57,597,174 in expenses, $8,176,112 went to conferences and meetings, plus $1,996,121 on travel?” asked X user DataRepublican. Chelsea’s claim that she never took a cent from the foundation doesn't hold up to scrutiny.asked X user DataRepublican.

Investigative journalist Hans Mahncke dredged up a leaked email from Investigative journalist Hans Mahncke dredged up a leaked email from Bill Clinton aide Doug Band , warning that Chelsea appeared to be using the foundation’s resources for her wedding and lavish lifestyle—and attracting unwanted attention.