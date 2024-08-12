Russia Presents New SuperCam S350M Drone at Army 2024 Forum
The SuperCam S350M reconnaissance drone’s new features allow it to take high-definition (HD) images and transfer them to a control point to later be processed automatically, including via machine vision or artificial intelligence, a representative of Russia’s Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturer told Sputnik.
The SuperCam S350 drone is used for surveillance, reconnaissance, protection of the state border, monitoring various facilities, as well as other military, civilian, and dual-purpose tasks.
Transferring an image from the S350M’s HD camera, processing it, and subsequently identifying the target now takes less time than the same process for reporters at the Olympics – roughly 60-90 seconds, with the record time being 45 seconds.
The SuperCam line of drones is equipped to accommodate a wide range of features, including cameras, thermal imagers, and laser scanners in many different variations.
The new model has improved quality and speed for retrieving reconnaissance data. The improvement is due to a built in gyro-stabilized load controller, which stabilizes image quality when zooming in on a target.
It is able to perform tasks at any time of day and in difficult weather conditions. The SuperCam is equipped with an electric motor and can move almost without making any noise. It is launched into combat position with a catapult, and it returns using a parachute.
The SuperCam S350 is developed and manufactured by Russia’s Unmanned Aerial Systems. The company carries out the whole production cycle of the equipment and has its own certified operator training center.