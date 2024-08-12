https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russia-presents-new-supercam-s350m-drone-at-army-2024-forum-1119736117.html

Russia Presents New SuperCam S350M Drone at Army 2024 Forum

Russia Presents New SuperCam S350M Drone at Army 2024 Forum

Sputnik International

The SuperCam S350M reconnaissance drone’s new features allow it to take high-definition (HD) images and transfer them to a control point to later be processed automatically, including via machine vision or artificial intelligence, a representative of Russia’s Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturer told Sputnik.

2024-08-12T14:25+0000

2024-08-12T14:25+0000

2024-08-12T14:25+0000

military

russia

unmanned aerial systems

military & intelligence

drones

surveillance drones

russian drones

military drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0c/1119736183_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1f65b7b50b2e4bb9682c01e69d04fc01.jpg

The SuperCam S350 drone is used for surveillance, reconnaissance, protection of the state border, monitoring various facilities, as well as other military, civilian, and dual-purpose tasks.Transferring an image from the S350M’s HD camera, processing it, and subsequently identifying the target now takes less time than the same process for reporters at the Olympics – roughly 60-90 seconds, with the record time being 45 seconds.The new model has improved quality and speed for retrieving reconnaissance data. The improvement is due to a built in gyro-stabilized load controller, which stabilizes image quality when zooming in on a target.It is able to perform tasks at any time of day and in difficult weather conditions. The SuperCam is equipped with an electric motor and can move almost without making any noise. It is launched into combat position with a catapult, and it returns using a parachute.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240812/russias-rostec-to-present-portable-mini-radars-for-detecting-unmanned-boats-1119729988.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new russian drones, new russian uavs, new russian weapons, new russian military equipment, new russian missiles, army 2024 forum