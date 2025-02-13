https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/trump-determined-to-undo-damage-to-us-russian-relations--former-pentagon-officer-1121567345.html
Trump Determined to Undo Damage to US-Russian Relations – Former Pentagon Officer
The phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump marks the formal beginning of peace negotiations between the US and Russia, EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne tells Sputnik.
Trump’s decision to appoint Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead negotiations with Russia, rather than his Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, underlines the importance Washington places on the talks, Pyne said. Trump’s statement today telling Volodymyr Zelensky he will start bilateral talks with Russia – without Ukraine – also demonstrates that he recognizes Zelensky as the chief obstacle to peace, the expert said.
