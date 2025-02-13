International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/trump-determined-to-undo-damage-to-us-russian-relations--former-pentagon-officer-1121567345.html
Trump Determined to Undo Damage to US-Russian Relations – Former Pentagon Officer
Trump Determined to Undo Damage to US-Russian Relations – Former Pentagon Officer
Sputnik International
The phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump marks the formal beginning of peace negotiations between the US and Russia, EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne tells Sputnik.
2025-02-13T16:08+0000
2025-02-13T16:08+0000
world
us
donald trump
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
pentagon
us department of defense (dod)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_3a6dec9c97bbf208d1b6b59c1bf8b9e4.jpg
Trump’s decision to appoint Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead negotiations with Russia, rather than his Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, underlines the importance Washington places on the talks, Pyne said. Trump’s statement today telling Volodymyr Zelensky he will start bilateral talks with Russia – without Ukraine – also demonstrates that he recognizes Zelensky as the chief obstacle to peace, the expert said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/panic-grips-european-leaders-as-eu-left-out-of-trump-putin-call-1121563947.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/06/1120797517_103:0:2834:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c4f86c1331de2aa7c9c1555c048b95.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, vladimir putin, trump's phone conversation with putin, us-russia relations, phone call between trump and putin, us-russia talks on ukraine, ukraine war, ukraine peace talks, volodymyr zelensky
donald trump, vladimir putin, trump's phone conversation with putin, us-russia relations, phone call between trump and putin, us-russia talks on ukraine, ukraine war, ukraine peace talks, volodymyr zelensky

Trump Determined to Undo Damage to US-Russian Relations – Former Pentagon Officer

16:08 GMT 13.02.2025
© AP Photo / Evan VucciRepublican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2025
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The phone call between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump marks the formal beginning of peace negotiations between the US and Russia, EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer David Pyne tells Sputnik.
Trump’s decision to appoint Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead negotiations with Russia, rather than his Special Envoy to Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, underlines the importance Washington places on the talks, Pyne said.

That, "combined with his invitation for Putin to visit the US and acceptance of Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow, show that Trump is assigning the highest possible priority both to repairing all the damage Biden did to US-Russia relations [and] ending the war in Ukraine within the next few months," stressed Pyne, a Republican Party activist.

Trump’s statement today telling Volodymyr Zelensky he will start bilateral talks with Russia – without Ukraine – also demonstrates that he recognizes Zelensky as the chief obstacle to peace, the expert said.
US President Donald Trump speaks on the phone - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2025
World
Panic Grips European Leaders as EU Left Out of Trump-Putin Call
12:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала