https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/europe-would-go-broke-trying-to-keep-ukraine-afloat-if-us-dropped-support-heres-why-1121565496.html

Europe Would Go Broke Trying to Keep Ukraine Afloat if US Dropped Support: Here's Why

Europe Would Go Broke Trying to Keep Ukraine Afloat if US Dropped Support: Here's Why

Sputnik International

It would cost NATO’s European allies an additional $3.1 trillion over ten years to fund Ukraine and expand their own defense capabilities if President Trump left the burden to them, US business media have calculated. Sputnik asked a leading Brussels-based observer of international affairs to comment.

2025-02-13T15:10+0000

2025-02-13T15:10+0000

2025-02-13T15:10+0000

analysis

gillbert doctorow

donald trump

ukraine

russia

european union (eu)

nato

security architecture

negotiations

peace talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/0d/1121565692_0:6:3072:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_597cd20dd3424ad74116b9648fdfa0ed.jpg

Europe simply “does not have the wherewithal to continue” the proxy war with Moscow, and would “be obliged to strike its own separate peace with Russia,” even if it tried to sustain the conflict for some time after a hypothetical withdrawal of US support, Dr. Gilbert Doctorow says.Trump has “driven a stake through the heart of EU solidarity by essentially withdrawing the United States from the conflict and leaving it to Europe to cope as best they can,” Doctorow explained.The new reality for Ukraine signals what Doctorow says is a much larger transformation of the US defense posture toward Europe, with Washington ready to continue extending its ‘nuclear umbrella’ to the region, while drawing down the commitment of conventional forces.Bloomberg Economics calculated Thursday that independent European support for Ukraine and buildup of their own militaries would cost an additional $3.1 trillion, including: $175 billion to build up Ukraine's army, $30 billion for a 40,000-troop strong "peacekeeping force," and $2.7 trillion in debt-financed defense spending by the five largest European NATO members on artillery stockpiles, air defenses and missiles, plus deployments on the NATO's eastern frontiers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250213/panic-grips-european-leaders-as-eu-left-out-of-trump-putin-call-1121563947.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250212/pentagon-chief-casts-doubt-on-ukraines-nato-gamble-as-peace-talks-loom-1121560067.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

can europe support ukraine independently, can eu support ukraine without us