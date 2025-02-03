International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250203/why-was-usaid-kicked-out-of-russia-1121532152.html
Why Was USAID Kicked Out of Russia?
Why Was USAID Kicked Out of Russia?
President Trump promised to “made a decision” on USAID’s future after getting rid of the “radical lunatics” running it after DOGE chief Elon Musk said it’s time for the “criminal” agency “to die.” Russia banned Washington’s long-favored soft power tool in 2012. Here’s why.
2025-02-03T14:45+0000
2025-02-03T16:55+0000
Russia knew about the US Agency for International Development’s “criminal” nature long before Elon Musk's epiphany.USAID was expelled from the country after post-election street protests in Moscow verging on an attempted color revolution, with the agency accused of using its grant network to try to influence politics and civil society after the 2011-2012 Russian parliamentary and presidential elections.USAID’s mission in Russia was narrowed to political influence operations in the 2000s, including funding for civil society groups like the Golos* election watchdog, the Memorial* and Moscow Helsinki Group* rights organizations, and others.These organizations engaged in increasingly sharp criticism of the Russian government prior to the US aid agency's ouster, helping to radicalize a portion of the population toward more pro-Western opposition views through the popularization of their positions.20 Years of 'Democracy Promotion'USAID first entered Russia in 1992, immediately after the USSR's collapse, and spent nearly $3 bln over 20 years on ‘democracy, human rights and civil society promotion’ programs.In reality, USAID’s work in the 90s was aimed at cheerleading the gutting of Russia’s social and economic system during the painful transition to a market economy, and meddling in politics in support of liberal, pro-West politicians against conservative, populist and neo-communist forces.Nowhere was this more evident than during the 1993 constitutional crisis and the 1996 elections, which saw radical opposition to liberal reforms crushed and the voting rigged, with USAID-backed “independent media,” publishing houses and NGOs cheering on the processes.The US amassed a literal journalistic empire during its stay in Russia. Up to the year 2000 alone, its National Press Institute held 2,300 briefings and seminars attended by over 57,000 journalists, provided training for 2,700 media specialists, management and consulting services for 84 newspapers, and support for other print, TV and internet media.On the economic front, USAID provided “technical advisory services and material support” for the infamous voucher privatization scheme. This program cemented immense wealth transfers worth hundreds of billions of dollars from the state to private and foreign coffers.In the 90s, USAID ambitiously outlined 14 “strategic objectives” for Russia, from fiscal, monetary, social service and energy reforms to US “joint ventures,” civil and legal training, environmental programs and even women’s reproductive health.Political stabilization and the maturing of the modern post-Soviet Russian state ultimately sealed USAID's fate.But perhaps the greatest damage done by USAID to Russia has been in its backyard, where billions of dollars spent over the past 35 years helped to put neighbors on a path to NATO and EU membership, and literally rewrite history books to cast Russia as an enemy. Nowhere has this effort paid off more than in Ukraine.* Listed as 'foreign agents' under Russian legislation.
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
Why Was USAID Kicked Out of Russia?

03.02.2025
President Trump has promised to “make a decision” on USAID’s future after getting rid of the “radical lunatics” running it after DOGE chief Elon Musk said it was time for the “criminal” agency “to die.” Russia banned Washington’s long-favored soft power tool in 2012. Here’s why.
Russia knew about the US Agency for International Development’s “criminal” nature long before Elon Musk's epiphany.
USAID was expelled from the country after post-election street protests in Moscow verging on an attempted color revolution, with the agency accused of using its grant network to try to influence politics and civil society after the 2011-2012 Russian parliamentary and presidential elections.
USAID’s mission in Russia was narrowed to political influence operations in the 2000s, including funding for civil society groups like the Golos* election watchdog, the Memorial* and Moscow Helsinki Group* rights organizations, and others.
These organizations engaged in increasingly sharp criticism of the Russian government prior to the US aid agency's ouster, helping to radicalize a portion of the population toward more pro-Western opposition views through the popularization of their positions.
20 Years of 'Democracy Promotion'

USAID first entered Russia in 1992, immediately after the USSR's collapse, and spent nearly $3 bln over 20 years on ‘democracy, human rights and civil society promotion’ programs.
In reality, USAID’s work in the 90s was aimed at cheerleading the gutting of Russia’s social and economic system during the painful transition to a market economy, and meddling in politics in support of liberal, pro-West politicians against conservative, populist and neo-communist forces.
Nowhere was this more evident than during the 1993 constitutional crisis and the 1996 elections, which saw radical opposition to liberal reforms crushed and the voting rigged, with USAID-backed “independent media,” publishing houses and NGOs cheering on the processes.
The US amassed a literal journalistic empire during its stay in Russia. Up to the year 2000 alone, its National Press Institute held 2,300 briefings and seminars attended by over 57,000 journalists, provided training for 2,700 media specialists, management and consulting services for 84 newspapers, and support for other print, TV and internet media.
On the economic front, USAID provided “technical advisory services and material support” for the infamous voucher privatization scheme. This program cemented immense wealth transfers worth hundreds of billions of dollars from the state to private and foreign coffers.
In the 90s, USAID ambitiously outlined 14 “strategic objectives” for Russia, from fiscal, monetary, social service and energy reforms to US “joint ventures,” civil and legal training, environmental programs and even women’s reproductive health.
Political stabilization and the maturing of the modern post-Soviet Russian state ultimately sealed USAID's fate.
But perhaps the greatest damage done by USAID to Russia has been in its backyard, where billions of dollars spent over the past 35 years helped to put neighbors on a path to NATO and EU membership, and literally rewrite history books to cast Russia as an enemy. Nowhere has this effort paid off more than in Ukraine.
* Listed as 'foreign agents' under Russian legislation.
