Riyadh Meeting May Be ‘Beginning of the End of NATO’: Ex-DoD Analyst Explains Why

Russian and US officials held high-level talks in the Saudi capital Tuesday, outlining each side's position on bringing about a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine as the greatest security crisis in Europe since WWII nears its third anniversary. Sputnik reached out to a leading independent US international affairs observer for comment.

"The approach that the Europeans want and Ukrainians want" for ending the Ukrainian proxy conflict through victory on the battlefield against Russia has "just proven not to work, and they don't seem to be capable of defending themselves," Michael Maloof says, noting that the meeting in Riyadh signals a tectonic shift in global geopolitics.“32 countries will never be able to arrive at a unanimous decision on anything, given the realities on the ground today. And we see that now. There is no cohesiveness in NATO nor in the EU,” the observer explained.Tuesday's meeting signals US recognition of several key facts, Maloof says:Trump, “a major economics guy,” also recognizes that the US cannot wage conflicts worldwide, and would rather resolve differences with adversaries “through economic competition and cooperation,” according to the observer.Europe has already “cut off their nose to spite their face,” and simply doesn’t “have the ability” to continue the Ukraine proxy war even if it wanted to, Maloof says.

