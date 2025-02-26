https://sputnikglobe.com/20250226/russian-forces-take-control-over-orlovka-pogrebki-settlements-in-kursk-region-1121601467.html
Russian Forces Take Control Over Orlovka, Pogrebki Settlements in Kursk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have control over the settlements of Orlovka and Pogrebki in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Units of Battlegroup Sever have liberated
the settlements of Orlovka and Pogrebki during offensive operations," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 270 soldiers in the Kursk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 270 servicepeople, two armored personnel carriers, 13 armored combat vehicles, 26 vehicles, eight artillery pieces, a mortar, a radar reconnaissance station, as well as 12 UAV control points and two ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
In total, Ukraine has lost over 63,595 servicepeople and 381 tanks during offensive in Kursk area, the ministry added.