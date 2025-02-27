https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/15-billion-for-32-trials-how-efficient-is-the-international-criminal-court-1121606763.html

$1.5 Billion for 32 Trials: How Efficient is the International Criminal Court?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. But it faces criticism for wasting money, inefficiency and selective justice.

Who funds the ICC? Despite its ambitious mandate and substantial budget, the ICC’s track record is mixed: Several countries, including the US, Russia, China, Israel and Hungary, have repeatedly raised concerns about the ICC’s attempts to expand its jurisdiction over non-members, its political bias and its impact on national sovereignty. The court is often viewed as a globalist tool for political intimidation of certain governments rather than an impartial arbiter of international law.

