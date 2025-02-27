International
$1.5 Billion for 32 Trials: How Efficient is the International Criminal Court?
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court (ICC) was founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. But it faces criticism for wasting money, inefficiency and selective justice.
Despite its ambitious mandate and substantial budget, the ICC's track record is mixed: Several countries, including the US, Russia, China, Israel and Hungary, have repeatedly raised concerns about the ICC's attempts to expand its jurisdiction over non-members, its political bias and its impact on national sovereignty. The court is often viewed as a globalist tool for political intimidation of certain governments rather than an impartial arbiter of international law.
14:13 GMT 27.02.2025 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 28.02.2025)
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2025
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
The International Criminal Court (ICC) was founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. But it faces criticism for wasting money, inefficiency and selective justice.

Who funds the ICC?

The ICC budget is around $205 million in 2025 and adds up to over $1.5 billion since 2002.
It is funded by 125 states parties to the Rome Statute, voluntary donations from governments, corporations and individuals.
Top 10 contributors: Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Spain and Australia.

Despite its ambitious mandate and substantial budget, the ICC’s track record is mixed:

32 cases have been heard by the ICC since its founding
60 arrest warrants have been issued
21 individuals have been detained and appeared before the court
31 suspects remain at large
Seven defendants died before they could be brought to trial
ICC judges have issued nine summonses, convicted 11 defendants and acquitted four
The court’s jurisdiction is limited to the 125 states that signed the Rome Statute and lacks enforcement power
Several countries, including the US, Russia, China, Israel and Hungary, have repeatedly raised concerns about the ICC’s attempts to expand its jurisdiction over non-members, its political bias and its impact on national sovereignty.
The court is often viewed as a globalist tool for political intimidation of certain governments rather than an impartial arbiter of international law.
