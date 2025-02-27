$1.5 Billion for 32 Trials: How Efficient is the International Criminal Court?
The International Criminal Court (ICC) was founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity. But it faces criticism for wasting money, inefficiency and selective justice.
Who funds the ICC?
The ICC budget is around $205 million in 2025 and adds up to over $1.5 billion since 2002.
It is funded by 125 states parties to the Rome Statute, voluntary donations from governments, corporations and individuals.
Top 10 contributors: Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Spain and Australia.
Despite its ambitious mandate and substantial budget, the ICC’s track record is mixed:
32 cases have been heard by the ICC since its founding
60 arrest warrants have been issued
21 individuals have been detained and appeared before the court
31 suspects remain at large
Seven defendants died before they could be brought to trial
ICC judges have issued nine summonses, convicted 11 defendants and acquitted four
The court’s jurisdiction is limited to the 125 states that signed the Rome Statute and lacks enforcement power
Several countries, including the US, Russia, China, Israel and Hungary, have repeatedly raised concerns about the ICC’s attempts to expand its jurisdiction over non-members, its political bias and its impact on national sovereignty.
The court is often viewed as a globalist tool for political intimidation of certain governments rather than an impartial arbiter of international law.
