Who’s Criticizing the ICC and Why?
Who’s Criticizing the ICC and Why?
The International Criminal Court has come under fire from a broad array of critics over its lavish spending, inefficiency and politicized prosecutorial style.
Among its critics are leaders and countries, including:
11:56 GMT 27.02.2025 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 28.02.2025)
Exterior view of the International Criminal Court, or ICC, in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, April 30, 2024
The International Criminal Court has come under fire from a broad array of critics over its lavish spending, inefficiency and politicized prosecutorial style.

Among its critics are leaders and countries, including:

Slovak PM Robert Fico: “I don’t doubt for a second that the ICC warrants for Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahu were politically motivated,” Fico said this week. If someone mentioned the ICC to me a few years ago, I felt seriousness and respect. It’s ridiculous today.”
Donald Trump: The ICC “has engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel,” the US president argued in an executive order imposing sanctions on the court earlier this month. “The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is a party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC.”
The Kremlin blasted the ICC as “essentially a puppet in the hands of the so-called collective West, which uses it for its own purposes to further increase pressure on our country” after the court issued an arrest warrant against Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner in 2023 for the ‘crime’ of evacuating children from conflict-torn areas of the Donbass.
China has repeatedly criticized the ICC over its “double standards” and “politicization” over decisions on Russia, North Korea and Myanmar. In November, Beijing reminded the court that it has no right to target Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, whose country is not a party to the ICC, and urged the court to “uphold an objective and impartial stance, strictly follow the principles of complementarity and cooperation, [and] exercise its functions and powers prudently in accordance with the law.”
Multiple African leaders and the African Union have also attacked the ICC over the years over its perceived “neocolonial” and racialized anti-African bias. At one point in 2017, South Africa, Burundi and the Gambia even threatened to withdraw.
