https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/what-opportunities-and-challenges-are-buried-in-russias-wildcard-us-rare-earths-partnership-idea-1121603649.html

What Opportunities and Challenges Are Buried in Russia’s Wildcard US Rare Earths Partnership Idea?

What Opportunities and Challenges Are Buried in Russia’s Wildcard US Rare Earths Partnership Idea?

Sputnik International

President Putin surprised observers this week by offering the US access to Russia's rare earths riches, with President Trump expressing interest in the idea. How feasible is the proposal, and what are some of the economic, technological and geopolitical issues that would need to be overcome? Sputnik turned to the experts to find out.

2025-02-27T16:44+0000

2025-02-27T16:44+0000

2025-02-27T16:44+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

china

us

cooperation

business

technology

energy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/1b/1121603803_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf19caefd7ab3f070b80e0d683fedf34.jpg

Russia has massive untapped reserves of all 17 of the rare-earth elements, the US “needs them all, and with each passing year demand will only grow,” Mining Industrialists of Russia Association president Valery Yazev told Sputnik.Extracting rare earths from the red mud and phosphogypsum waste products accompanying production of metals like aluminum and titanium is “a whole art form” unto itself, Yazev explained, highlighting the difficulties of their extraction.From neodymium and praseodymium used to produce super-strong magnets for electric motors, wind turbines, microelectronics, and aviation equipment, to scandium, added to aircraft-grade aluminum alloys to improve weight and strength characteristics, Russia’s rare earths potential is endless, according to the observer.ChallengesBut there are major issues to overcome to turn that potential into reality, says Peter Arkell, chairman of the Global Mining Association of China.Pointing to the US’s desperation after China, the world’s premiere rare earths producer, slapped bans on some rare earths’ exports in response to US tech restrictions, Arkell explained to Sputnik that the US will naturally “be keen to find sources of these restricted minerals.”This capability took China 25 years and huge R&D investments to create, along with “extreme environmental risks,” according to Arkell. Such success “cannot be replicated without enormous investment of capital, time and talent.”“Of course, while disrupting China’s dominant position might have some appeal” for the US, “the economic and political risk would remain that a change of attitude in Russia would see supply chain disrupted again,” Arkell emphasized, referencing the fickle nature of Western countries' economic and investment cooperation with Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/russias-place-in-the-race-for-rare-earths-1121416634.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/mineral-wars-global-conflicts-fueled-by-competition-for-rare-resources-1121407138.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/the-resource-curse-how-ukraine-lost-trillions-worth-of-west-coveted-natural-wealth-1121498232.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will russia sell rare earths to us, why did putin offer to sell rare earths to us, who has more rare earths, who has the most rare earths, why is china dominant on rare earths