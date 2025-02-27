https://sputnikglobe.com/20250227/what-opportunities-and-challenges-are-buried-in-russias-wildcard-us-rare-earths-partnership-idea-1121603649.html
What Opportunities and Challenges Are Buried in Russia’s Wildcard US Rare Earths Partnership Idea?
What Opportunities and Challenges Are Buried in Russia’s Wildcard US Rare Earths Partnership Idea?
Sputnik International
President Putin surprised observers this week by offering the US access to Russia's rare earths riches, with President Trump expressing interest in the idea. How feasible is the proposal, and what are some of the economic, technological and geopolitical issues that would need to be overcome? Sputnik turned to the experts to find out.
2025-02-27T16:44+0000
2025-02-27T16:44+0000
2025-02-27T16:44+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
donald trump
russia
china
us
cooperation
business
technology
energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/1b/1121603803_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf19caefd7ab3f070b80e0d683fedf34.jpg
Russia has massive untapped reserves of all 17 of the rare-earth elements, the US “needs them all, and with each passing year demand will only grow,” Mining Industrialists of Russia Association president Valery Yazev told Sputnik.Extracting rare earths from the red mud and phosphogypsum waste products accompanying production of metals like aluminum and titanium is “a whole art form” unto itself, Yazev explained, highlighting the difficulties of their extraction.From neodymium and praseodymium used to produce super-strong magnets for electric motors, wind turbines, microelectronics, and aviation equipment, to scandium, added to aircraft-grade aluminum alloys to improve weight and strength characteristics, Russia’s rare earths potential is endless, according to the observer.ChallengesBut there are major issues to overcome to turn that potential into reality, says Peter Arkell, chairman of the Global Mining Association of China.Pointing to the US’s desperation after China, the world’s premiere rare earths producer, slapped bans on some rare earths’ exports in response to US tech restrictions, Arkell explained to Sputnik that the US will naturally “be keen to find sources of these restricted minerals.”This capability took China 25 years and huge R&D investments to create, along with “extreme environmental risks,” according to Arkell. Such success “cannot be replicated without enormous investment of capital, time and talent.”“Of course, while disrupting China’s dominant position might have some appeal” for the US, “the economic and political risk would remain that a change of attitude in Russia would see supply chain disrupted again,” Arkell emphasized, referencing the fickle nature of Western countries' economic and investment cooperation with Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250112/russias-place-in-the-race-for-rare-earths-1121416634.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/mineral-wars-global-conflicts-fueled-by-competition-for-rare-resources-1121407138.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250126/the-resource-curse-how-ukraine-lost-trillions-worth-of-west-coveted-natural-wealth-1121498232.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/1b/1121603803_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e84522e39217e984cdf2085dd2cfbfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will russia sell rare earths to us, why did putin offer to sell rare earths to us, who has more rare earths, who has the most rare earths, why is china dominant on rare earths
will russia sell rare earths to us, why did putin offer to sell rare earths to us, who has more rare earths, who has the most rare earths, why is china dominant on rare earths
What Opportunities and Challenges Are Buried in Russia’s Wildcard US Rare Earths Partnership Idea?
President Putin surprised observers this week by offering the US access to Russia's rare earths riches, with President Trump expressing interest in the idea. How feasible is the proposal, and what are some of the economic, technological and geopolitical issues that would need to be overcome? Sputnik turned to the experts to find out.
Russia has massive untapped reserves of all 17
of the rare-earth elements, the US “needs them all, and with each passing year demand will only grow,” Mining Industrialists of Russia Association president Valery Yazev told Sputnik.
Extracting rare earths from the red mud and phosphogypsum waste products accompanying production of metals like aluminum and titanium is “a whole art form” unto itself, Yazev explained, highlighting the difficulties of their extraction.
From neodymium and praseodymium used to produce super-strong magnets for electric motors, wind turbines, microelectronics, and aviation equipment, to scandium, added to aircraft-grade aluminum alloys to improve weight and strength characteristics, Russia’s rare earths potential is endless, according to the observer.
"If, notwithstanding all our disagreements, conflicts of interests, etc., we unite [on rare earths production, ed.], it would create a powerful impulse on the global level ensuring the transformation of global energy - where critical rare minerals are in great demand, and all other equipment, the structural elements for a new technological platform," Yazev said.
But there are major issues to overcome to turn that potential into reality, says Peter Arkell, chairman of the Global Mining Association of China.
Pointing to the US’s desperation after China, the world’s premiere rare earths producer, slapped bans on some rare earths’ exports in response to US tech restrictions, Arkell explained to Sputnik that the US will naturally “be keen to find sources of these restricted minerals.”
“However, it is not sufficient to have access to the raw material required to produce the rare earth elements required for semiconductor or battery production,” he stressed. “China’s success is built not only on its access to the rare earths, but essentially its ability to refine and produce these elements for the inputs to these highly technical products.”
This capability took China 25 years and huge R&D investments to create, along with “extreme environmental risks,” according to Arkell. Such success “cannot be replicated without enormous investment of capital, time and talent.”
"America will need to be prepared to not only invest in the very expensive processing plants, it will also need to be prepared for the significant environmental risks. There may be communities that are not prepared to have those risks within their towns, counties or states. These processing plants are not huge employers, so there would be marginal benefit for the environmental cost. The Americans might see benefit to not import the raw material mined in Russia, but to then have much of that risky processing take place in Russia," the observer added.
“Of course, while disrupting China’s dominant position might have some appeal” for the US, “the economic and political risk would remain that a change of attitude in Russia would see supply chain disrupted again,” Arkell emphasized, referencing the fickle nature of Western countries' economic and investment cooperation with Russia.