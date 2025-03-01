https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/trumps-smackdown-of-zelensky-wake-up-call-for-a-west-too-accustomed-to-political-correctness-1121611454.html

Trump's Smackdown of Zelensky Wake-up Call for a West Too ‘Accustomed to Political Correctness’

Trump's Smackdown of Zelensky Wake-up Call for a West Too ‘Accustomed to Political Correctness’

Sputnik International

Trump's Smackdown of Zelensky Wake-up Call for a West Too ‘Accustomed to Political Correctness’

2025-03-01T17:08+0000

2025-03-01T17:08+0000

2025-03-01T17:08+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

jd vance

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/01/1121610482_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3ea8ce2c5b7354566227142e503280.jpg

“Zelensky came all the way to Washington to sign an open-ended, financially unlimited, no security-guarantee deal marketed in his own country as the opposite. Trump and Vance openly declared that he’s been defeated, is gambling with the lives of his own people, that he has no men left and that peace must be made,” renowned Turkish journalist Ceyda Karan told Sputnik, commenting on Friday’s epic slugfest.Zelensky tried “to play the role of a ‘hero being mistreated’ by the US president. The issue of Trump demanding the rights to Ukraine’s resources has been presented to the world as if Zelensky were a victim. However, he himself has been talking about this throughout the past year. When the US Congress had difficulty allocating new military aid to Kiev, it was Zelensky who offered resources, sitting next to Senator Lindsey Graham and listening to his rhetoric about ‘fighting to the last Ukrainian’,” the observer recalled.He repeated this idea while meeting Trump on the eve of the 2024 election at Trump Tower in September, and again before Ukraine’s parliament at the end of last year during his speech on his so-called ‘victory plan’, “which was ridiculed even by Western media,” Karan said.Europe May Pay Lip Service to Zelensky, But Taking Over for the US is Burden to Big to Bear“To replace the US, Europe at least has to double its support for Ukraine," Swedish Armed Forces veteran and politician Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik, commenting on European leaders’ plans to organize a hasty summit on Ukraine support in the fallout from the Trump-Zelensky blowup.If European powers do move forward anyway as the US seeks normalization, they would drive themselves into a corner trying “to continue isolating Russia” alone, without Washington's backing, which would in effect mean they “will be isolated themselves.”Valtersson expects any public European “united front” behind Zelensky among the Europeans to “crack” over time as alternative parties seeking peace and realism in Russia policy rise, while other countries “pay lip service to supporting Ukraine” without actually ramping up commitments.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250301/eu-is-delusional-if-it-hopes-to-fill-ukraine-void-without-us-muscle--analyst-1121611197.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did trump blow up at zelensky, are zelensky and trump enemies, will use quit ukraine, can european union save zelensky