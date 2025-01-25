https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/ukraine-lost-more-soldiers-in-conflict-with-russia-than-us-in-korea-vietnam---trump-envoy-1121489111.html
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Ukraine has already lost more soldiers in the conflict with Russia than the United States did in the Vietnam and Korea wars combined, US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.
"You know, just Ukraine alone, they've lost more soldiers
in three years than we lost in the entire Vietnam War and the Korean War combined," Kellogg told Fox News.
The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and claimed the lives of more than 36,000 US soldiers, while the Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975 and claimed the lives of over 58,000 US soldiers.
US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on Friday that he had the opportunity to talk with President Donald Trump about the strategy for achieving peace in Ukraine earlier this morning.
"I talked to him earlier this morning, very early, and we talked a little bit about the strategy going forward and how that's going to play out. But he is absolutely right. He's talking about stopping the killing and stopping the carnage," Kellogg said in an interview for Fox News.
Kellogg believes that the conflict in Ukraine is going to come to an end and that Trump is the only person who is capable of accomplishing that
During his election campaign, Trump promised
to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. Meanwhile, Kellogg has set a goal of ending the conflict in 100 days after Trump's inauguration.
Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.
Moscow believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. He has said the US and NATO not only supply weapons to Kiev, but also train personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said Western arms supplies to Ukraine do not help start peace talks.