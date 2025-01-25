https://sputnikglobe.com/20250125/ukraine-lost-more-soldiers-in-conflict-with-russia-than-us-in-korea-vietnam---trump-envoy-1121489111.html

Ukraine Lost More Soldiers in Conflict With Russia Than US in Korea, Vietnam - Trump Envoy

Ukraine Lost More Soldiers in Conflict With Russia Than US in Korea, Vietnam - Trump Envoy

Sputnik International

Ukraine has already lost more soldiers in the conflict with Russia than the United States did in the Vietnam and Korea wars combined, US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

2025-01-25T01:47+0000

2025-01-25T01:47+0000

2025-01-25T03:49+0000

world

us

keith kellogg

donald trump

ukraine

russia

vietnam war

korean war

fox news

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg

"You know, just Ukraine alone, they've lost more soldiers in three years than we lost in the entire Vietnam War and the Korean War combined," Kellogg told Fox News. The Korean War lasted from 1950 to 1953 and claimed the lives of more than 36,000 US soldiers, while the Vietnam War lasted from 1955 to 1975 and claimed the lives of over 58,000 US soldiers.US special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on Friday that he had the opportunity to talk with President Donald Trump about the strategy for achieving peace in Ukraine earlier this morning.Kellogg believes that the conflict in Ukraine is going to come to an end and that Trump is the only person who is capable of accomplishing that.During his election campaign, Trump promised to end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office. Meanwhile, Kellogg has set a goal of ending the conflict in 100 days after Trump's inauguration.Russia has been conducting its special military operation since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to completely liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security: Ukraine must undergo demilitarization and denazification.Moscow believes arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement and directly involve NATO countries in the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will be a legitimate target for Russia. He has said the US and NATO not only supply weapons to Kiev, but also train personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries. The Kremlin has said Western arms supplies to Ukraine do not help start peace talks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/putin-ukraine-crisis-could-have-been-avoided-if-2020-us-election-wasnt-stolen-1121487752.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250124/trump-says-zelensky-shouldnt-have-allowed-conflict-to-happen-but-wanted-to-fight-1121486798.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine loses war, ukraine total losses, ukraine loses troops, keith kellogg interview, donald trump plans for peace in ukraine, when will ukraine conflict end