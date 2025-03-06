https://sputnikglobe.com/20250306/macrons-speech-gives-impression-that-france-seeks-to-continue-war---kremlin-1121620149.html

Macron's Speech Gives Impression That France Seeks to Continue War - Kremlin

The speech of French President Emmanuel Macron creates the impression that France is seeking to continue the war, moreover, nuclear rhetoric appeared in his words, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"If you read Macron's speech, you get the feeling that France is really looking for a continuation of the war. Moreover, France is ready to use its nuclear weapons for security purposes and so on. This is already such nuclear rhetoric, such a claim to nuclear leadership in Europe, that is, it is very, very confrontational," Peskov told reporters,Russia's reaction to the possible deployment of the French contingent on the territory of Ukraine is obvious to everyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out the inaccuracy of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the Minsk agreements, saying that it should not be forgotten that Paris had no intention of implementing them."The president spoke about how Russia violated the Minsk agreements. But at the same time, the president forgot to mention that his predecessor, [former President Francois] Hollande, admitted that no one was going to implement the Minsk agreements, that they were concocted in order to give Ukraine time to gather its strength and arm itself," Peskov told reporters.Taking into account Macron's recent statements, it can be concluded that France is thinking about continuing the war in Ukraine, the official said."With all due respect, one can say that there are many inaccuracies there, diplomatically speaking. It says that Russia has become almost an enemy, not an opponent of France. But nothing is said about how NATO's military infrastructure has been constantly building up, even striding in leaps and bounds towards Russia's borders. The president said nothing about this. The president did not mention Russia's legitimate concerns and fears in this regard, and the need for Russia to take countermeasures," Peskov added.On March 5, Macron said that Russia had become a "threat" to France and Europe, therefore, it was necessary to open a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union. Moscow agrees with the statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the situation in Ukraine is a proxy war and the time has come to stop the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.Russia is analyzing all media reports about US proposals on Ukraine, but there are many unverified reports, Peskov added."Listen, there is a lot of information right now [on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine], information mainly with reference to sources. It is impossible to figure out what is true or false, so I repeat once again that we carefully perceive and analyze all the information, but this is not a reason for any assessments and comments," Peskov said.Earlier in the day, Rubio has acknowledged that the conflict in Ukraine is a proxy war between two nuclear powers, Russia and the United States.

