https://sputnikglobe.com/20250303/why-nato-sould-collapse-like-a-balloon-with-a-leak--1121614438.html

Why NATO Сould ‘Collapse Like a Balloon With a Leak’

Why NATO Сould ‘Collapse Like a Balloon With a Leak’

Sputnik International

Former Supreme Allied Commander Admiral James Stavridis earlier warned that the end of NATO could be “days away”.

2025-03-03T14:09+0000

2025-03-03T14:09+0000

2025-03-03T14:28+0000

analysis

us

europe

donald trump

nato

defense budget

alliance

equipment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/08/1118336970_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d22581f369e8723fd4bdde24fbbb9ee1.jpg

Before entering office, then-President­­-elect Donald Trump vowed to consider withdrawing the US from NATO. However, the US won’t leave the alliance abruptly, Come Carpentier de Gourdon, a geopolitical analyst and the convener of the editorial board of World Affairs journal, told Sputnik.How Could America Act?The US may "gradually starve NATO of funds and other resources by repatriating most of the US personnel from bases in Europe, for instance," which would prod European states to maintain the alliance at their costs, Gourdon said.“In that situation, NATO would become moribund and many of its countries would look for alternative arrangements,” the analyst concluded.Why NATO Could Be Scrapped It looks like US President Donald Trump has decided NATO’s “free ride is over,” Michael Shannon, political commentator and Newsmax columnist, said in an interview with Sputnik.“NATO has been ‘unified’ for the past 40 years in letting the US foot the bill and supply the manpower for Europe’s defense,” he noted.It’s unclear if the US will formally withdraw from NATO, but one can see “a major cutback in NATO spending and a drawdown of US manpower in the EU,” according to the analyst.“When that happens and the other NATO members fail to shoulder their own burden, I can see NATO slowly collapsing like a balloon with a slow leak," the commentator pointed out.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250302/europes-reckless-warmongering-pushes-trump-toward-nato-exit-1121613592.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

european states, the us's possible exit from nato, us personnel, nato spending, eu taxpayers