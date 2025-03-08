https://sputnikglobe.com/20250308/european-democracy-kills-anyone-with-different-opinion-1121624970.html
European Democracy Kills Anyone With Different Opinion
Sputnik International
The failed attempt on PM Fico’s life was because he sought dialogue with Russia and peaceful political options, said Ľubos Blaha, deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party, speaking to Sputnik.
"Imagine you have a different opinion, and somebody wants to kill you. What is it? This is European democracy now. This is European freedom now," Ľubos Blaha said.Even though Zelensky cut direct Russian gas supplies, his regime has to buy gas transiting to Slovakia, Blaha pointed out.Zelensky's behavior shows that he's neither a "statesman," nor a "leader," deputy leader of Slovakia's Smer party said."He was writing the statuses which even my 12-year-old boy wouldn't write, because he's well-educated, and he has a normal father who is trying to say that this is not decent, it's not normal. But Zelensky probably has some problems," the politician said.The EU is turning into a modern-day 'empire' - Slovak MEP denounces Brussels hysteria.The Slovak opposition, which stirred up mass protests after PM Robert Fico visited Moscow, has ties with the infamous Georgian Legion's* mercs from Ukraine, Blaha has revealed to Sputnik. "They are the fighters in Ukraine who are waging really war crimes. And I think that their leader, his name is Mr. Mamulashvili, was in Slovakia. He's funded by neoliberal funds, by neoliberal movements, [and] NGOs. These NGOs are getting money from USAID and from Soros," he stressed.The bloc is now in a historical period, and it must strive to survive, Ľuboš Blaha, Slovak MEP said.*The Georgian Legion is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia
ukraine
slovakia
russia
European Democracy Kills Anyone With Different Opinion
11:04 GMT 08.03.2025 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 08.03.2025)
"Imagine you have a different opinion, and somebody wants to kill you. What is it? This is European democracy now. This is European freedom now," Ľubos Blaha said.
Even though Zelensky cut direct Russian gas supplies, his regime has to buy gas transiting to Slovakia, Blaha pointed out.
“When there was a direct transit to Ukraine from Russia, in this first case, it was beneficial for Ukraine, because they had some money from this. This second option has even no benefits for Ukraine. They are just funding the war of Russia against Ukraine in this logic. He's crazy,” Blaha said.
Zelensky’s behavior
shows that he’s neither a “statesman,” nor a “leader,” deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party said.
“He was writing the statuses which even my 12-year-old boy wouldn't write, because he's well-educated, and he has a normal father who is trying to say that this is not decent, it's not normal. But Zelensky probably has some problems,” the politician said.
The EU is turning into a modern-day 'empire' - Slovak MEP denounces Brussels hysteria.
“You [Russia] defeated Napoleon. You defeated Hitler. Should you be afraid of Ursula von der Leyen? IT'S A JOKE,” deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party L'ubos Blaha told Sputnik.
The Slovak opposition, which stirred up mass protests after PM Robert Fico visited Moscow, has ties with the infamous Georgian Legion's* mercs from Ukraine, Blaha has revealed to Sputnik.
"They are the fighters in Ukraine who are waging really war crimes. And I think that their leader, his name is Mr. Mamulashvili, was in Slovakia. He's funded by neoliberal funds, by neoliberal movements, [and] NGOs. These NGOs are getting money from USAID and from Soros," he stressed.
The bloc is now in a historical period, and it must strive to survive, Ľuboš Blaha, Slovak MEP said.
“If the EU is going to be in hatred. The consequence of this would be the death of the European Union. The second option is that we will consider Russians as a friend, as a partner. And we will discuss with them, we will negotiate with them, we will cooperate, we will take your energy sources and it will help our economy. this is the only way how to survive,” he said.
*The Georgian Legion is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia