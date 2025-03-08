https://sputnikglobe.com/20250308/european-democracy-kills-anyone-with-different-opinion-1121624970.html

European Democracy Kills Anyone With Different Opinion

The failed attempt on PM Fico’s life was because he sought dialogue with Russia and peaceful political options, said Ľubos Blaha, deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party, speaking to Sputnik.

"Imagine you have a different opinion, and somebody wants to kill you. What is it? This is European democracy now. This is European freedom now," Ľubos Blaha said.Even though Zelensky cut direct Russian gas supplies, his regime has to buy gas transiting to Slovakia, Blaha pointed out.Zelensky’s behavior shows that he’s neither a “statesman,” nor a “leader,” deputy leader of Slovakia’s Smer party said.“He was writing the statuses which even my 12-year-old boy wouldn't write, because he's well-educated, and he has a normal father who is trying to say that this is not decent, it's not normal. But Zelensky probably has some problems,” the politician said.The EU is turning into a modern-day 'empire' - Slovak MEP denounces Brussels hysteria.The Slovak opposition, which stirred up mass protests after PM Robert Fico visited Moscow, has ties with the infamous Georgian Legion's* mercs from Ukraine, Blaha has revealed to Sputnik. "They are the fighters in Ukraine who are waging really war crimes. And I think that their leader, his name is Mr. Mamulashvili, was in Slovakia. He's funded by neoliberal funds, by neoliberal movements, [and] NGOs. These NGOs are getting money from USAID and from Soros," he stressed.The bloc is now in a historical period, and it must strive to survive, Ľuboš Blaha, Slovak MEP said.*The Georgian Legion is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia

