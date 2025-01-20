https://sputnikglobe.com/20250120/secretary-of-forever-wars-antony-blinkens-blood-soaked-legacy-1121472986.html

Secretary of Forever Wars: Antony Blinken’s Blood-Soaked Legacy

Secretary of Forever Wars: Antony Blinken’s Blood-Soaked Legacy

Antony Blinken spent his last two weeks in office giving media interviews defending his record as America’s top ‘diplomat’. But it was under Blinken’s watch that the US sparked the worst security crisis in Europe since WWII, and fueled the most severe fighting between Jews and Palestinians since Israel’s creation in 1948. Let’s review his legacy.

The New York Times revealed over the weekend that Blinken rejected a proposal in late 2022 by Joint Chiefs chairman Milley to push for peace talks in Ukraine, and argued with generals in favor of sending more advanced weapons to Kiev.Blinken was one of the main architects of the Ukraine conflict – which could have been stopped in the spring of 2022, or averted entirely if the Biden administration didn’t pigheadedly insist on NATO membership for Ukraine, which Russia warned was its red line.In late 2021, as Kiev amassed troops near the Donbass, prompting mirror moves from Moscow, Blinken spoke to Ukraine’s foreign minister to assure him of NATO’s “unwavering commitment.”Months later, after fighting began, Blinken's State Department joined with other Biden administration agencies and the Pentagon in supporting the Ukrainian crisis's escalation into a full-blown NATO proxy war against Russia, complete with hundreds of billions of dollars in military aid to Kiev, CIA and military advisors and foreign mercenaries engaged in the conflict zone and operating advanced Western NATO weapons systems, and intelligence support.The Kiev regime “threw [the peace deal] into the dustbin of history,” President Putin said in mid-2023, confirming then long-running reports that Moscow and Kiev were on the verge of a deal after talks in Belarus and Istanbul, Turkiye weeks into the conflict before NATO's intervention to kill it.Gaza BloodbathIn October 2023, in response to a surprise Hamas-led incursion into Gaza, Israel launched its deadliest-ever attack on Palestinians in Gaza.“We will always be there by your side,” Blinken vowed, standing in Tel Aviv alongside Prime Minister Netanyahu just days after the war began.He was true to his word. From late 2023 and mid-2024 alone, the US sent Israel 14,000+ MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, 6,500 500-pound bombs, and an array of other munitions.The same month, a rights monitor calculated that Israel had dropped over 70,000 tons of bombs on the 365 km2 Strip, more than the combined tonnage dropped on Dresden, Hamburg and London in all of WWII.Blinken could have pressured his boss to turn off the taps on arms for Israel, which would have ended fighting in weeks. Instead, the State Department spent fifteen months talking about peace talks (which were actually spearheaded by other countries) as Gaza burned.War Worldwide, Inc.Besides Ukraine and Gaza, whose combined death toll is now in the hundreds of thousands, Blinken has led or signed off on an array of other escalatory and aggressive US foreign policy decisions.Blinken’s record, while ruthless, isn’t surprising, given his active support as he rose through the ranks in his diplomatic career for the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, the 2011 NATO aerial assault on Libya, which turned that country into a failed state, and the start of the war against Syria in 2011.

