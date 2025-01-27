https://sputnikglobe.com/20250127/houthis-warn-israel-you-break-gaza-ceasefire-we-fire-missiles-1121507507.html

Houthis Warn Israel: You Break Gaza Ceasefire, We Fire Missiles

The Houthis supported Gaza through the course of the 15-month-long Hamas-Israel war via a campaign of missile and drone launches and a blockade of the Red Sea to Israeli and Israeli-linked merchant shipping, which the mighty US Navy proved unable to foil.

Yemen’s Ansar Allah militia, better known as the Houthis, are “monitoring and following up on the implementation of the [ceasefire] agreement in Gaza,” leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has announced.The militia leader also had a message for Donald Trump, who redesignated the Houthis a “foreign terrorist organization,” last week, promising to “stand against American evil and the Zionist project.”Last week, an informed source told Sputnik that the Houthis were "considering taking measures against America, including imposing a ban on the passage of US ships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea," in retaliation to Trump's terror designation.The Yemeni militia, Lebanon's Hezbollah, Shia fighters in Iraq and the nation of Iran waged a hybrid campaign against Israel through most of its campaign in Gaza, forcing Israel to ramp up its air and missile defenses in the south, bankrupting its Red Sea port of Eilat, and prompting the IDF to recommit troops from Gaza to the Lebanon front. A US-led naval mission designed to protect Israel and "degrade" Houthi capabilities by bombing Yemen failed to accomplish its goals, something former president Joe Biden basically predicted would happen when the bombing campaign began in January 2024.A three-phase Gaza peace plan was agreed on January 15, stepping into force January 19.

