Is Kellogg Right Choice for Ukraine Envoy Amid Trump's Peace Efforts?

The US president has narrowed retired General Keith Kellogg's role to special envoy for Ukraine after initially tapping him as a mediator between Moscow and Kiev. What could be behind this decision?

The general did not attend the US-Russia talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18 and was notably absent from the US-Ukrainian talks in Jeddah on March 11. In early March, anonymous US administration sources told the American press that “Kellogg’s role [was] very much in question” and that his actions were "adding confusion" to the team's peace negotiations. What preceded the move?

