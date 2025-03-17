https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/what-capabilities-will-us-face-as-it-enters-houthi-hornets-nest-1121649862.html

What Capabilities Will US Face as It Enters Houthi Hornet's Nest?

What Capabilities Will US Face as It Enters Houthi Hornet's Nest?

Sputnik International

The Houthis have struck back at US forces in the response to the Pentagon's large-scale strikes, targeting the USS Truman carrier task force with a missile and drone barrage. As fighting escalates, here are the offensive and defensive capabilities the US military will encounter.

2025-03-17T19:19+0000

2025-03-17T19:19+0000

2025-03-17T19:19+0000

military

military & intelligence

houthis

pentagon

mcdonnell douglas (boeing) f/a-18c hornet

karrar

blackhawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121329397_7:0:755:421_1920x0_80_0_0_a936323966786ab637afde36ca444677.png

DronesYafa: large, aircraft-style UAV with 2,600 km range, 20-50 kg explosive payload and stealth capability.Samad-3: Large UAV with 1,800 km range, 250 km/h top speed and 18 kg payload.Samad-4: Variant with twin unguided bombs on underwing hard points. 2,000 km range, 50 kg payload.Qasef-1 & Qasef-2K: Simple, low-cost kamikaze drones with 100+ km range and 30 kg payload.Wa’aed: Loitering munition with Shahed 136-like features. 185 km/h top speed and 50 kg warhead.Mirsad-1 & 2: Surveillance drones based on reverse-engineered Boeing RQ-21 Blackjack.MissilesPalestine-2: two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic missile. 2,150 km range, 500 kg payload, Mach 16 top speed and maneuvering capability.Hatem-2: Hypersonic missile with 150-385 km range, Mach 5-8 top speed. Payload unknown.Burkan: Mobile short-range missile series derived from Soviet Scud: 1,000 km range, 250 kg payload.Karrar: Solid-fuel missile with 300 km range, 500 kg payload.Quds-4: Cruise missile with 2,000 km range. Payload unknown.Moheet: Guided anti-ship missile derived from inherited Soviet V-750: Characteristics unknown.P-15 Termit: Soviet anti-ship missile. 40 km range, 454 kg warhead.Asef-2: Anti-ship missile. 450 km range, 500 kg payload.Mandab-2: Maritime cruise missile. 300 km range, 165 kg warhead.Air Defenses:Dense integrated network, including inherited and upgraded 2K12 Kub/Kvadrat (‘Fater-1’), S-75 and S-125 SAMS, pickup truck-launched R-60s, Strela and Igla MANPADS, ZU-23 cannons, UHF, G/H band and altimeter radar.Despite their age, these systems have proven potent enough to destroy over a dozen US Reaper drones, plus Blackhawk, Apache, F-15, F-16, Tornado and Typhoon aircraft jets of US allies through the course of the decade-old conflict in Yemen.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240719/houthis-long-arm-what-we-know-about-militias-drone-fleet-1119432209.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/palestine-2-what-is-known-about-yemeni-missile-that-can-beat-israeli-defenses-1121362667.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/why-houthis-dont-fear-the-reaper-everything-we-know-about-militias-air-defenses-1118720010.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

will us be defeated in yemen, is attacking houthis a good idea