What Capabilities Will US Face as It Enters Houthi Hornet's Nest?
What Capabilities Will US Face as It Enters Houthi Hornet's Nest?
The Houthis have struck back at US forces in the response to the Pentagon's large-scale strikes, targeting the USS Truman carrier task force with a missile and drone barrage. As fighting escalates, here are the offensive and defensive capabilities the US military will encounter.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121329397_7:0:755:421_1920x0_80_0_0_a936323966786ab637afde36ca444677.png
What Capabilities Will US Face as It Enters Houthi Hornet's Nest?

19:19 GMT 17.03.2025
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Houthis have struck back at US forces in the response to the Pentagon's large-scale strikes, targeting the USS Truman carrier task force with a missile and drone barrage. As fighting escalates, here are the offensive and defensive capabilities the US military will encounter.

Drones

Yafa: large, aircraft-style UAV with 2,600 km range, 20-50 kg explosive payload and stealth capability.
Samad-3: Large UAV with 1,800 km range, 250 km/h top speed and 18 kg payload.
Samad-4: Variant with twin unguided bombs on underwing hard points. 2,000 km range, 50 kg payload.
Qasef-1 & Qasef-2K: Simple, low-cost kamikaze drones with 100+ km range and 30 kg payload.
Wa’aed: Loitering munition with Shahed 136-like features. 185 km/h top speed and 50 kg warhead.
Mirsad-1 & 2: Surveillance drones based on reverse-engineered Boeing RQ-21 Blackjack.
A Houthi drone on display released by the Houthi Media Office, July 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2024
Military
Houthis' Long Arm: What We Know About Militia's Drone Fleet
19 July 2024, 17:23 GMT

Missiles

Palestine-2: two-stage, solid-fuel hypersonic missile. 2,150 km range, 500 kg payload, Mach 16 top speed and maneuvering capability.
Hatem-2: Hypersonic missile with 150-385 km range, Mach 5-8 top speed. Payload unknown.
Burkan: Mobile short-range missile series derived from Soviet Scud: 1,000 km range, 250 kg payload.
Karrar: Solid-fuel missile with 300 km range, 500 kg payload.
Quds-4: Cruise missile with 2,000 km range. Payload unknown.
Moheet: Guided anti-ship missile derived from inherited Soviet V-750: Characteristics unknown.
P-15 Termit: Soviet anti-ship missile. 40 km range, 454 kg warhead.
Asef-2: Anti-ship missile. 450 km range, 500 kg payload.
Mandab-2: Maritime cruise missile. 300 km range, 165 kg warhead.
Screengrab of Houthi video showing Palestine-2 missile on its launch stand. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2025
Military
Palestine 2: What is Known About Yemeni Missile That Can Beat Israeli Defenses
5 January, 15:35 GMT

Air Defenses:

Dense integrated network, including inherited and upgraded 2K12 Kub/Kvadrat (‘Fater-1’), S-75 and S-125 SAMS, pickup truck-launched R-60s, Strela and Igla MANPADS, ZU-23 cannons, UHF, G/H band and altimeter radar.
Despite their age, these systems have proven potent enough to destroy over a dozen US Reaper drones, plus Blackhawk, Apache, F-15, F-16, Tornado and Typhoon aircraft jets of US allies through the course of the decade-old conflict in Yemen.
$31 million US MQ-9 Reaper drone lies in a desert in Marib, Yemen after being shot down by Houthi air defenses. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2024
Military
Why Houthis Don’t Fear the Reaper: Everything We Know About Militia’s Air Defenses
31 May 2024, 17:38 GMT
