International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/fbi-agent-who-exposed-hunter-bidens-secrets-arrested---1121655960.html
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
Sputnik International
Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New... 20.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-20T14:03+0000
2025-03-20T14:03+0000
americas
us
biden classified files
joe biden
hunter biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bad744ee0b3f91ebd907bd940fde50f5.jpg
He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program. Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering. He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/domino-effect-trump-lawyers-mention-hunter-biden-pardon-to-scrap-hush-money-case-1121088608.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aad7c577049668aa08359034a8675b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
johnathan buma, a 15-year fbi veteran, was arrested at jfk airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the new york post reports citing court docs.
johnathan buma, a 15-year fbi veteran, was arrested at jfk airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the new york post reports citing court docs.

FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested

14:03 GMT 20.03.2025
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterHunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Hunter Biden walks along the South Lawn before the pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2025
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New York Post reports citing court docs.
He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program.
President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a meeting of the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
Americas
Domino Effect? Trump Lawyers Mention Hunter Biden Pardon to Scrap ‘Hush Money’ Case
4 December 2024, 11:32 GMT
Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering. He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала