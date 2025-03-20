https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/fbi-agent-who-exposed-hunter-bidens-secrets-arrested---1121655960.html

FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested

FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested

Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New... 20.03.2025, Sputnik International

He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program. Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering. He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.

