https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/fbi-agent-who-exposed-hunter-bidens-secrets-arrested---1121655960.html
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
Sputnik International
Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New... 20.03.2025, Sputnik International
2025-03-20T14:03+0000
2025-03-20T14:03+0000
2025-03-20T14:03+0000
americas
us
biden classified files
joe biden
hunter biden
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bad744ee0b3f91ebd907bd940fde50f5.jpg
He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program. Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering. He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/domino-effect-trump-lawyers-mention-hunter-biden-pardon-to-scrap-hush-money-case-1121088608.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/12/1116258160_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6aad7c577049668aa08359034a8675b4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
johnathan buma, a 15-year fbi veteran, was arrested at jfk airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the new york post reports citing court docs.
johnathan buma, a 15-year fbi veteran, was arrested at jfk airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the new york post reports citing court docs.
FBI Agent Who Exposed Hunter Biden's Secrets Arrested
Johnathan Buma, a 15-year FBI veteran, was arrested at JFK Airport on charges of illegally disclosing classified intel after circulating a book draft, the New York Post reports citing court docs.
He allegedly printed about 130 files, some marked protected, and shared them with associates. The draft detailed his career and whistleblower activities, including the FBI’s investigation into a foreign country's WMD program.
4 December 2024, 11:32 GMT
Buma exposed Hunter Biden’s actions
with Burisma, claiming the real FBI story during the Trump and Biden years differs from the GOP narrative. In January 2019, Buma brought sources to DOJ prosecutors, pushing the narrative that Hunter's work with Burisma was illegal and linking George Soros to money laundering. He was released on a $100,000 bail while awaiting further proceedings in a California federal court.