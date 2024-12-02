https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/rep-gosar-joe-big-guy-bidens-pardon-of-hunter-unmasks-biden-family-crime-syndicate-1121073457.html

Rep. Gosar: Joe 'Big Guy' Biden's Pardon of Hunter Unmasks 'Biden Family Crime Syndicate'

Rep. Gosar: Joe 'Big Guy' Biden's Pardon of Hunter Unmasks 'Biden Family Crime Syndicate'

Sputnik International

President Biden pardoned his convicted felon son Hunter on Sunday before jetting off on a trip to Africa. Sputnik asked a leading MAGA Republican lawmaker for his thoughts on the sordid affair.

2024-12-02T17:51+0000

2024-12-02T17:51+0000

2024-12-02T17:51+0000

americas

joe biden

paul gosar

us

arizona

republican

hunter biden

hunter biden charges

pardon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/02/1121073300_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e06bc2bed473536bd2a2056ad1ba913b.jpg

“Throughout his term, Joe 'the Big Guy' Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people. It should come as no surprise that he now pardons his corrupt son after continuous claims he would not," Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik, commenting on the presidential pardon granted to Hunter Biden by his father on Sunday.Hunter Biden, 54, was set to be sentenced in two separate felony cases in mid-December, including criminal tax charges which could have landed him up to 17 years in prison, and a conviction related to lies about his illegal drug use to purchase a handgun, which carried a maximum penalty of up to 25 years behind bars.Republicans led by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer launched an investigation into the Biden family in January 2023, probing allegations of pay-to-play corruption and other potential criminal activity by Hunter Biden and his father. In August 2024, investigators released a 300-page report highlighting suspected payoffs by businessmen and companies from across Eastern Europe and Asia.Representative Gosar has been calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate alleged Biden family corruption since 2019, before the 2020 publication of reports on the damning "laptop from hell" left behind by Hunter in a Delaware computer repair shop which confirmed investigators' suspicions of corrupt and illegal activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/trump-calls-bidens-decision-to-pardon-his-son-hunter-miscarriage-of-justice-1121065552.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241202/what-are-bidens-top-most-desperate-lame-duck-decisions----1121069342.html

americas

arizona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did joe biden pardon hunter biden, why did biden pardon his son, what was hunter biden convicted of, what was hunter biden accused of