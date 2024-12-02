Rep. Gosar: Joe 'Big Guy' Biden's Pardon of Hunter Unmasks 'Biden Family Crime Syndicate'
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., one of a group of Republicans who voted against the bid by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House speaker, leaves the House chamber at the Capitol in Washington, DC. File photo.
President Biden pardoned his convicted felon son Hunter on Sunday before jetting off on a trip to Africa. Sputnik asked a leading MAGA Republican lawmaker for his thoughts on the sordid affair.
“Throughout his term, Joe 'the Big Guy' Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people. It should come as no surprise that he now pardons his corrupt son after continuous claims he would not," Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik, commenting on the presidential pardon granted to Hunter Biden by his father on Sunday.
"With this pardon, Joe Biden is undeniably providing cover to the crooked Biden family crime syndicate that has been selling influence to foreigners for years,” Gosar said, referring to the infamous pay-to-play scheme operated by Hunter involving the sale of access to his powerful vice president vice president father during the Obama years, for which the family allegedly received over $20 million.
Hunter Biden, 54, was set to be sentenced in two separate felony cases in mid-December, including criminal tax charges which could have landed him up to 17 years in prison, and a conviction related to lies about his illegal drug use to purchase a handgun, which carried a maximum penalty of up to 25 years behind bars.
Republicans led by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer launched an investigation into the Biden family in January 2023, probing allegations of pay-to-play corruption and other potential criminal activity by Hunter Biden and his father. In August 2024, investigators released a 300-page report highlighting suspected payoffs by businessmen and companies from across Eastern Europe and Asia.
Representative Gosar has been calling on Congress and the Justice Department to investigate alleged Biden family corruption since 2019, before the 2020 publication of reports on the damning "laptop from hell" left behind by Hunter in a Delaware computer repair shop which confirmed investigators' suspicions of corrupt and illegal activities.
Gosar voted in favor of a formal impeachment investigation against President Biden in 2023, and voted to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress in early 2024 for ignoring a subpoena to appear for testimony, getting into a fierce exchange with Democrats looking to shield the president's son.