https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/ukraine-blows-up-sudzha-gas-distribution-station-on-march-20---russian-investigators-1121660542.html

Ukraine Deliberately Blows Up Sudzha Gas Distribution Station on March 20

Ukraine Deliberately Blows Up Sudzha Gas Distribution Station on March 20

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian armed forces deliberately blew up the Sudzha gas distribution station on March 20, leaving the facility significantly damaged, Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told Sputnik on Friday.

2025-03-21T09:57+0000

2025-03-21T09:57+0000

2025-03-21T10:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian investigative committee

russia

ukraine

belarussian investigative committee

terrorism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/15/1121660624_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22ad4aef840fcdf43a632a60581d7e29.jpg

On March 20, Ukrainian servicepeople, who illegally invaded the territory of Russia, carried out a deliberate explosion of the Sudzha gas distribution station, as a result of which the facility received significant damage, the spokeswoman said. The investigation will identify and hold accountable all those involved in this crime, the Investigative Committee emphasized.There were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population from the explosion, clarified an emergency services representative to Sputnik. He added that experts have already begun assessing the consequences of the terrorist attack.Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the bombing of the Sudzha station revealed how much faith can be placed in the words of Vladimir Zelensky and his team.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his American counterpart, Donald Trump. According to the Kremlin press service, they discussed resolving the Ukrainian conflict and expressed mutual interest in normalizing relations. Among other things, Putin responded positively to the idea of a mutual 30-day halt to strikes on energy infrastructure and gave the corresponding order to the military.Later, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine would support the proposal to cease attacks on energy infrastructure. However, just hours after the talks between the Russian and US leaders, the Kiev regime attacked the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station in Russia’s Krasnodar region with three drones. The station is involved in transferring oil from railway tankers to the pipeline system of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium.The Ministry of Defense noted that such actions by the Ukrainian leadership are aimed at deliberately undermining Trump’s peace initiatives. Peskov stated that this attack is the best proof of the Kiev regime’s lack of willingness to negotiate, and this raises concerns.Russian forces, following Putin's command, ceased all strikes and even shot down seven of their own drones that were already en route to attack targets in the Nikolayev region of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250317/ukrainians-abandon-an-arsenal-of-rifles-drones-and-vehicles-as-they-flee-the-kursk-region-1121647855.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, ukraine terrorism, ukraine sudzha terrorism, sudza liberation