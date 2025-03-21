https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/ukraine-for-sale-when-fighting-for-freedom-means-giving-everything-to-the-west-1121661844.html

Ukraine for Sale: When ‘Fighting for Freedom’ Means Giving Everything to the West

During a recent phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump floated an idea of America taking control of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The logic of the Ukrainian authorities is truly a mystery – according to them, defending sovereignty apparently means selling off the country’s most valuable assets – energy infrastructure, rare minerals, fertile land, and ports – to the West. What exactly is the West gaining in Ukraine?Energy InfrastructurePresident Donald Trump recently argued that if the US owns Ukrainian energy facilities, it will be the best means of protecting the country. Even more, America is ready to help manage hydroelectric and nuclear power plants in Ukraine, he added.It means that the US could finally get control of:Minerals Trump said that the US would sign a rare earth metals deal with Ukraine "very shortly". The agreement envisages granting Washington access to Kiev’s rare minerals, which are used in high-tech industries to produce computers, smartphones, drones, electric cars, and missiles.Ukraine currently possesses such rare earths as lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, erbium, yttrium, and scandium.Land The US corporation BlackRock Financial Market Advisory’s 2023 deal with the Kiev regime stipulates launching the so-called Development Fund of Ukraine.More than 65% of Ukraine’s arable land is composed of Chernozem, which is black soil rich in organic matter called humus, made up of decomposed plants.Ports Foreign companies have become significant players in the operation and management of the Ukrainian ports, including the Olvia Port in the Nikolayev region.These include the UAE-based DP World, the US-based Cargill, and Switzerland’s Gunvor Group.In the end, what will be left for the Ukrainians?

