US Intel Asset? Why Epstein Files May Never See the Light of Day

A US investigative journalist claims the convicted sex criminal may have been an intelligence asset working with the US government.

"It would be far too bitter a pill for the American public to swallow if we learned that the FBI and DOJ were complicit in Epstein’s crimes against children and women — despite the overwhelming evidence of that," Jason Goodman, a US investigative journalist and founder of CrowdSource the Truth, told Sputnik.Goodman alleged that accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was an asset of intelligence agencies, including that of Israel and the US:In July 2021, Rolling Stone reported that Epstein may have been a "spy", citing former associates. Sources suggested he and British media mogul Robert Maxwell were involved in “national security issues,” "blackmail and influence trading." Like Epstein, Maxwell died under suspicious circumstances.The 2019 book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales cites alleged former Mossad agent Ari Ben-Menashe, who claimed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell worked as Israeli spy assets.The media and former intelligence operatives allege Epstein used underage girls as honey traps for politicians, raising the key question of whether this was part of a US intelligence operation, potentially allowing for secrecy on national security grounds.The US Department of Justice is unlikely to undermine America's image, hence the JFK files failed to become a bombshell, while the disclosure of Epstein documents "has been terribly handled from the start," Goodman said, referring to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s February dump, which disappointed many by containing only previously known files.

