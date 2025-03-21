International
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
What is Japan's New Joint Operations Command and What Does Taiwan Have to Do With It?
What is Japan's New Joint Operations Command and What Does Taiwan Have to Do With It?
Japan’s new Joint Operations Command (JOC) will be headed by General Kenichiro Nagumo. Its official goal is to coordinate the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) – ground, maritime, and air – to ensure smooth execution of missions.
60
2025
What is Japan's New Joint Operations Command and What Does Taiwan Have to Do With It?

16:43 GMT 21.03.2025
Japan’s new Joint Operations Command (JOC) will be headed by General Kenichiro Nagumo. Its official goal is to coordinate the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) – ground, maritime, and air – to ensure smooth execution of missions.
To date, the SDF has pursued a policy of responding to situations as they arise by organizing temporary joint task forces.
The new force was formed in response to “the most complex security environment in the post-war era” to ensure “the smooth execution of the SDF’s missions," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara earlier stressed.

Cooperation With US

Last year, the White House unveiled plans to convert US forces in Japan into a joint force headquarters that will report to the commander of the Indo-Pacific Command, in close collaborationwith Japan’s Joint Operations Command.
This came after the US and Japan reaffirmed bilateral ties as they referred to China as the “greatest strategic challenge” in the region.
The development unfolds amid Japan’s push for a closer relationship with the AUKUS alliance (Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States).
Морские пехотинцы поднимается на борт самолета KC-130J Super Hercules на авиабазе Корпуса морской пехоты Футенма, Окинава - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.07.2024
World
Okinawa on Fire: Division Brewing in Japan Over US Militarizing & Nuclearizing
31 July 2024, 12:58 GMT

Taiwan Issue

The Japanese government earlier made it clear that the new command could grapple with risks of possible contingency in Taiwan, seen by China as an essential part of the mainland.
Japan does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan due to the "One-China" policy, but maintains close unofficial ties with the island.
Visiting Taiwan were several Japanese officials, including former and current lawmakers.

China’s Reaction

"China always believes that military cooperation between states should be conducive to regional peace and stability,” Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, stressed
Liu warned these states against targeting any third party or harming the interests of this party.
