https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/china-is-a-monopolist-in-african-rare-metals-market-while-us-west-lose-ground--analyst---1121668437.html
China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst
China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst
Sputnik International
Beijing boasts a smart and innovative approach to cooperation in Africa, while US influence on the continent “has declined at the political, military and intelligence levels,” Algerian analyst Salim Bou Zidi told Sputnik.
2025-03-22T11:28+0000
2025-03-22T11:28+0000
2025-03-22T11:28+0000
analysis
us
china
beijing
west
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121400782_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_65c8fcbf23f2dc7c537808721880a9ef.jpg
Beijing is demonstrating a smart and innovative approach to cooperation in Africa, while American influence on the continent “has declined at the political, military and intelligence levels,” Algerian political analyst Salim Bou Zidi told Sputnik. The US and other Western countries are gradually losing the African market not only in rare metals, “but also in energy and direct investment in the agricultural sector,” he noted. The reason why China has become a “monopolist” in the African rare metals market is because it “does not interfere in domestic politics and does not impose its conditions on African countries,” the pundit pointed out. Furthermore, Beijing offers “significant loans and lucrative deals where minerals are obtained in exchange for infrastructure construction,” the expert noted.China dominates rare earth metal production, veteran Asia-Pacific affairs expert Thomas Pauken II previously told Sputnik, adding that Beijing "has a firm foothold in many African countries through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/africa-the-game-changer-in-the-us-china-chip-rivalry-1121585399.html
china
beijing
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121400782_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba19314b1b88bd169af73a276124322.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
rare earth materials, africa's rare earth deposits, race for africa, china in race for rare earth metals
rare earth materials, africa's rare earth deposits, race for africa, china in race for rare earth metals
China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst
As the battle for tech metals intensifies, China controls about 70% of global rare earth mineral output and supply chains. Beijing also holds a strong foothold in many African countries rich in these resources, thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), pundits previously told Sputnik.
Beijing is demonstrating a smart and innovative approach to cooperation in Africa, while American influence on the continent “has declined at the political, military and intelligence levels,” Algerian political analyst Salim Bou Zidi told Sputnik.
The US and other Western countries are gradually losing the African market not only in rare metals
, “but also in energy and direct investment in the agricultural sector,” he noted.
The reason why China has become a “monopolist” in the African rare metals market is because it “does not interfere in domestic politics and does not impose its conditions on African countries,” the pundit pointed out.
Furthermore, Beijing offers “significant loans and lucrative deals where minerals are obtained in exchange for infrastructure construction,” the expert noted.
China dominates rare earth metal production, veteran Asia-Pacific affairs expert Thomas Pauken II previously told Sputnik
, adding that Beijing "has a firm foothold in many African countries through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."