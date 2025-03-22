https://sputnikglobe.com/20250322/china-is-a-monopolist-in-african-rare-metals-market-while-us-west-lose-ground--analyst---1121668437.html

China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst

China is a 'Monopolist' in African Rare Metals Market, While US, West Lose Ground – Analyst

Sputnik International

Beijing boasts a smart and innovative approach to cooperation in Africa, while US influence on the continent “has declined at the political, military and intelligence levels,” Algerian analyst Salim Bou Zidi told Sputnik.

2025-03-22T11:28+0000

2025-03-22T11:28+0000

2025-03-22T11:28+0000

analysis

us

china

beijing

west

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0a/1121400782_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_65c8fcbf23f2dc7c537808721880a9ef.jpg

Beijing is demonstrating a smart and innovative approach to cooperation in Africa, while American influence on the continent “has declined at the political, military and intelligence levels,” Algerian political analyst Salim Bou Zidi told Sputnik. The US and other Western countries are gradually losing the African market not only in rare metals, “but also in energy and direct investment in the agricultural sector,” he noted. The reason why China has become a “monopolist” in the African rare metals market is because it “does not interfere in domestic politics and does not impose its conditions on African countries,” the pundit pointed out. Furthermore, Beijing offers “significant loans and lucrative deals where minerals are obtained in exchange for infrastructure construction,” the expert noted.China dominates rare earth metal production, veteran Asia-Pacific affairs expert Thomas Pauken II previously told Sputnik, adding that Beijing "has a firm foothold in many African countries through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/africa-the-game-changer-in-the-us-china-chip-rivalry-1121585399.html

china

beijing

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

rare earth materials, africa's rare earth deposits, race for africa, china in race for rare earth metals