Sudzha Gas Pumping Station Attack: European Provocation or Ukraine’s Resistance to Peace?

The Ukrainian Army is increasingly divided, with one faction still operating normally, while the other is spiraling out of control, French war correspondent Laurent Brayard said, commenting on the recent attack on the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk region.

"Ukrainians, with the Bandarization of the country, are following a logic of revenge and hatred, and there is an uncontrollable side to it," he said. If peace negotiations occur, there is a threat of uprisings within Ukraine itself, Laurent Brayard stressed. Turkish historian Mehmet Perincek sees the attack as a European provocation to prolong the war. French journalist Christelle Neant and Saudi military analyst Faisal Al-Anzi argue that Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure are deliberate provocations aimed at derailing peace efforts, with Ukraine failing to respect agreements. Brazilian analyst Marco Antonio Coutinho emphasizes the devastating impact of these attacks on peace negotiations, discrediting Volodymyr Zelensky's intentions and inflicting damage on neighboring countries that depend on Russian gas. Argentine expert Juan Venturino concludes that Ukraine’s defeat in the conflict is inevitable, but Kiev continues to resist peace talks, resulting in unnecessary suffering. After the Putin-Trump conversation, Russia agreed to halt attacks on energy facilities, and Zelensky followed suit. However, the next day, Ukrainian troops targeted an oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar region. The Sudzha attack marks the second violation.

