Journalists From Eight Countries Recorded Ukraine's Crimes in Zaporozhye Region

Journalists from Indonesia, India, Slovenia, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Georgia and France visited the Zaporozhye region and recorded crimes committed by Ukrainian militants against civilians, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

A group of journalists arrived in the Zaporozhye region and were able to visit such cities as Melitopol, Energodar and Tokmak. The foreigners saw a school bus that had been attacked by a Ukrainian drone strike near the city of Vasilyevka in early 2025. At that time, it was delivering schoolchildren from nearby settlements to Vasilyevka. Journalists also recorded the consequences of HIMARS strikes on apartment buildings and educational institutions in the city of Tokmak. One of them was a boarding school for children. The HIMARS strike was carried out at night, when there were no children there. "It was a shock for me — the ruins in Tokmak, where I was, I saw [destroyed] apartments and houses in which there were personal belongings," a journalist from Indonesia, Muhammad Rushmadi, told Sputnik. He noted that he had seen a diary of a little girl there, which reminded him of his daughter. A journalist from India, Manish, who works for TV9 with a reach of about 700 million viewers, was also surprised by the facts of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on civilian homes and a school bus. Zaporozhye is a region of Russia located in the lower reaches of the Dnepr River. It became part of Russia following a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize the results of the referendum and continues to shell the region. Currently, more than 70% of the Zaporozhye region is under Russian control, the rest, including the regional center, the city of Zaporozhye, is held by Ukrainian troops. Since March 2023, the city of Melitopol has temporarily become the administrative center of the region. Crimes committed by military personnel and foreign mercenaries of Ukraine's forces in the regions of Russia are documented and investigated by the military investigative departments of the Russian Investigative Committee. Among those who committed such crimes there are convicted persons and those awaiting sentencing.

