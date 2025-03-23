International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/nuclear-deal-in-its-current-form-cannot-be-renewed---iranian-fm-1121672454.html
Nuclear Deal in Its Current Form Cannot be Renewed - Iranian FM
Nuclear Deal in Its Current Form Cannot be Renewed - Iranian FM
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the nuclear deal could not be renewed in its current form and that Tehran could not return to compliance after making significant progress in its nuclear research.
2025-03-23T09:27+0000
2025-03-23T09:27+0000
world
middle east
abbas araghchi
donald trump
iran
tehran
european union (eu)
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd225e53f5a13fd3cfa43a4f08283f6.jpg
"The JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] in its current form and wording, in my opinion, cannot be renewed. This will not bring any benefit to us because of our significant progress in the nuclear sphere," Araghchi told the Khabar-e Online news agency. Iran signed a nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union in 2015, which committed it to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to the collapse of the deal. In response, Iran said it would reduce its commitments to the nuclear pact, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250115/iranian-president-addresses-trump-assassination-claims-and-nuclear-stance-1121429792.html
iran
tehran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/10/1120162867_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c40f4bb9785e1f07a22ce875fdda635.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear deal, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, nuclear research
nuclear deal, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, nuclear research

Nuclear Deal in Its Current Form Cannot be Renewed - Iranian FM

09:27 GMT 23.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that the nuclear deal could not be renewed in its current form and that Tehran could not return to compliance after making significant progress in its nuclear research.
"The JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] in its current form and wording, in my opinion, cannot be renewed. This will not bring any benefit to us because of our significant progress in the nuclear sphere," Araghchi told the Khabar-e Online news agency.
Iran signed a nuclear deal with China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union in 2015, which committed it to scaling back its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, leading to the collapse of the deal. In response, Iran said it would reduce its commitments to the nuclear pact, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research and the level of uranium enrichment.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2025
World
Iranian President Addresses Trump Assassination Claims and Nuclear Stance
15 January, 05:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала