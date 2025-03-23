https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/russia-ranks-3rd-among-g20s-fastest-growing-economies-1121673668.html

Russia Ranks 3rd Among G20's Fastest Growing Economies

Russia Ranks 3rd Among G20's Fastest Growing Economies

Sputnik International

Russia emerged as the G20's third-fastest growing economy in 2024, with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding 4.1% for a second straight year, a Sputnik analysis of national statistical data has showed.

2025-03-23T12:53+0000

2025-03-23T12:53+0000

2025-03-23T13:29+0000

world

russia

china

indonesia

g20

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112419155_0:215:2879:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_f3526ea8072ad982ea96b084a145f608.jpg

The Indian economy grew the fastest in 2024 despite its growth slowing down to 6.7% from 8.8% in 2023. China and Indonesia came in second after seeing their economies grow 5% apiece. Brazil ranked fourth, with its economic growth speeding up to 3.4% from 3.2% a year earlier, while Turkiye ranked fifth, with its economy growing 3.2%, down from 5.1% in 2023. Argentina and Germany were the only major economies that saw a decline last year, with their GDP falling for a second consecutive year. The Saudi Arabian economy finally rebounded from the 2023 recession and expanded 1.3% in 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250224/russia-open-to-us-russian-economic-cooperation-rdif-head-1121599239.html

russia

china

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g20's third-fastest growing economy, gross domestic product, fastest growing economies