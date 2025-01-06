Russian Experts Consider External Shocks as Main Threat to China's Economy in 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) -The Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) believes the US-China trade war could be a serious issue for Beijing but won't make the latter more compliant with Washington's demands.
The main threat to the fulfillment of China's economic plans is external shocks, particularly the tariff hikes promised by US President-elect Donald Trump, the Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO) of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Monday in a report obtained by Sputnik.
"China has the potential for economic growth at a level of 5% by 2025. To achieve this goal, the Chinese leadership needs to implement a coordinated strategy of adjustments under conditions of stability," the report read.
The Central Committee of China's Communist Party made key strategic decisions in the area of socio-economic development at its third plenary session in 2024; their implementation will be the main task for 2025, the Russian experts wrote.
"External shocks are becoming the main threat to the fulfillment of Beijing's economic plans. The significant increase in tariffs promised by Donald Trump on all goods imported into the US from China could deal a sensitive blow to Chinese manufacturers," the IMEMO experts wrote, clarifying that if implemented, the new tariffs will reduce China's export revenues, slow down its GDP growth, and create additional challenges for employment.
The authors of the report also predict a tightening of isolation policies toward China by the US and its allies in the area of advanced technologies. In this regard, they note that China will continue its path of import substitution of key technologies and expanding the production of high-tech products.
"If Trump follows through on his threat to raise tariff barriers against Chinese exports to the US, the positive domestic effect of economic stimulus policies may be significantly weakened or even lost," the report said.
Chinese authorities will make every effort to prevent this, and the most likely response from Beijing to the actions of the US administration will be a new package of measures to stimulate the economy, the Russian scientists expect.
"The side effects could include excessive monetary policy easing, creating conditions for inflation growth and an increase in domestic debt," the report said, adding, however, that a slowdown in economic growth is unlikely to make China more compliant or force it to make significant concessions to the US.
Trump has repeatedly said that he intends to introduce additional tariffs on products from China and other countries. On November 25, the US president-elect promised to add 10% to tariffs on goods from China. He also promised to sign an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada as soon as he takes office on January 20.
IMEMO is an entity within the network of research institutes under the Russian Academy of Sciences.