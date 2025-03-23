https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/russian-troops-liberate-srebnoe-village-in-dpr---mod-1121672582.html

Russian Troops Liberate Srebnoe Village in DPR - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Srebnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"As a result of active and decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the settlement of Srebnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.The Ukrainian military has lost more than 500 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Tsentr in the past day, the ministry said.Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, a US-made M577 armored personnel carrier, an HMMWV armored vehicle and two ammunition depots.Ukraine has also lost up to 360 soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, a UK-made 155 mm FH70 howitzer and two ammunition depots in battles with Battlegroup Yug.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian soldiers, a Polish-made 155 mm self-propelled tracked

