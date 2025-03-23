https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/russian-troops-liberate-srebnoe-village-in-dpr---mod-1121672582.html
Russian Troops Liberate Srebnoe Village in DPR - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Srebnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has taken control of the village of Srebnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of active and decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Tsentr, the settlement of Srebnoe in the Donetsk People's Republic has been liberated," the ministry said in a daily bulletin.
The Ukrainian military has lost more than 500 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Tsentr in the past day, the ministry said.
"The enemy has lost over 500 military personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two artillery guns, including a French-made 155 mm self-propelled Ceasar," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Zapad group has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, a US-made M577 armored personnel carrier, an HMMWV armored vehicle and two ammunition depots.
Ukraine has also lost
up to 360 soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles, a UK-made 155 mm FH70 howitzer and two ammunition depots in battles with Battlegroup Yug.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian soldiers, a Polish-made 155 mm self-propelled tracked