https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/us-pushes-for-ceasefire-by-april-20-with-no-decision-on-military-aid-1121672990.html
US Pushes for Ceasefire by April 20, With No Decision on Military Aid
US Pushes for Ceasefire by April 20, With No Decision on Military Aid
Sputnik International
The White House has not yet agreed to limit military aid for Ukraine as part of the ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.
2025-03-23T12:07+0000
2025-03-23T12:07+0000
2025-03-23T13:30+0000
world
ukraine
us
white house
aid
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af816caae45176f1630e278ee8667ff5.jpg
The White House aims to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Ukrainian conflict by April 20, but admits that the deadline could slip, people familiar with the plans said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/sudzha-strike-zelensky-slaps-trump-in-the-face-by-subverting-ceasefire-deal-1121663106.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/04/1120770086_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b390c69ef7a4c6c8ceb156a9b9ab596c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
white house, limit military aid, ceasefire agreement
white house, limit military aid, ceasefire agreement
US Pushes for Ceasefire by April 20, With No Decision on Military Aid
12:07 GMT 23.03.2025 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 23.03.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House has not yet agreed to limit military aid for Ukraine as part of the ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.
The White House aims to reach a ceasefire agreement
in the Ukrainian conflict by April 20, but admits that the deadline could slip, people familiar with the plans said.
"We are working for a ceasefire and a lasting peace... We won’t have the terms of discussions or timing be played out in the media," White House spokesman Brian Hughes was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.