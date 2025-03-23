https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/us-pushes-for-ceasefire-by-april-20-with-no-decision-on-military-aid-1121672990.html

US Pushes for Ceasefire by April 20, With No Decision on Military Aid

The White House has not yet agreed to limit military aid for Ukraine as part of the ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.

The White House aims to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Ukrainian conflict by April 20, but admits that the deadline could slip, people familiar with the plans said.

