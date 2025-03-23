US Pushes for Ceasefire by April 20, With No Decision on Military Aid

International
The White House has not yet agreed to limit military aid for Ukraine as part of the ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.
The White House aims to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Ukrainian conflict by April 20, but admits that the deadline could slip, people familiar with the plans said.
12:07 GMT 23.03.2025 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 23.03.2025)
The White House in Washington DC.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House has not yet agreed to limit military aid for Ukraine as part of the ceasefire agreement, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the planning.
The White House aims to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Ukrainian conflict by April 20, but admits that the deadline could slip, people familiar with the plans said.
"We are working for a ceasefire and a lasting peace... We won’t have the terms of discussions or timing be played out in the media," White House spokesman Brian Hughes was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
