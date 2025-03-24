https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-airfields-ammo-depots-and-uav-launch-sites-in-142-areas-1121678445.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Airfields, Ammo Depots and UAV Launch Sites in 142 Areas
The Ukrainian military has lost up to 460 soldiers in battles with Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 460 military personnel, six armored fighting vehicles, including two US-made М113, and two French-made VAB armored personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles and four artillery guns, the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 250 Ukrainian soldiers and a tank, while Battlegroup Yug has eliminated more than 310 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry added.Additionally, Kiev has lost up to 175 soldiers in the Belgorod direction in the past day.Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 145 Ukrainian soldiers, two fighting armored vehicles, three motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery unit over the given period, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of troops has improved the tactical situation along the front line, eliminating up to 90 Ukrainian troops, a tank, three motor vehicles, a US-made 155 mm М777 howitzer, as well as an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 190 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past day, the ministry said.In total, Ukraine has lost over 69,700 servicepeople and 400 tanks during offensive in Kursk direction, the ministry said.
