What to Know About Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement in Saudi Arabia
What to Know About Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement in Saudi Arabia
Moscow's delegation has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the scheduled consultations of the Russian and US expert groups on a Ukraine settlement.
Russia is represented by: On the AgendaRussia and the US will discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was in effect in 2022-2023 to set up safe corridors for grain export from Ukrainian ports. Talks would focus on a proposed maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea so that "both sides can transport grain, fuel, and resume trade," Waltz said.
What to Know About Russia-US Talks on Ukraine Settlement in Saudi Arabia

07:50 GMT 24.03.2025
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where negotiations between Russian and US delegations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict take place.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where negotiations between Russian and US delegations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict take place. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2025
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The talks at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Saudi capital follow a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on March 18.
Moscow’s delegation has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the scheduled consultations of the Russian and US expert groups on a Ukraine settlement.

Who is Taking Part

Russia is represented by:
Grigory Karasin, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs,
Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB).
The American delegation, according to media reports, includes:
Michael Anton, the policy planning director under Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Aides to President Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
Representatives from the office of national security adviser Michael Waltz.

On the Agenda

Russia and the US will discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was in effect in 2022-2023 to set up safe corridors for grain export from Ukrainian ports.
Talks would focus on a proposed maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea so that "both sides can transport grain, fuel, and resume trade," Waltz said.
"We'll talk the line of control, which is the actual front lines, peace keeping" and "some type of discussion of territory for permanent peace,” he told CBS.
