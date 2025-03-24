https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/what-to-know-about-russia-us-talks-on-ukraine-settlement-in-saudi-arabia---1121677509.html

Moscow’s delegation has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the scheduled consultations of the Russian and US expert groups on a Ukraine settlement.

Moscow’s delegation has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take part in the scheduled consultations of the Russian and US expert groups on a Ukraine settlement. Who is Taking PartRussia is represented by: On the AgendaRussia and the US will discuss the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was in effect in 2022-2023 to set up safe corridors for grain export from Ukrainian ports. Talks would focus on a proposed maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea so that "both sides can transport grain, fuel, and resume trade," Waltz said.

