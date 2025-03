https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/ukraine-continues-to-attack-russian-energy-infrastructure-1121678239.html

Ukraine Continues to Attack Russian Energy Infrastructure

Kiev carried out a UAV attack on the Kropotkinskaya oil plumping station of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Russia's Kuban overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On March 25, 2025, at 23:00 GMT Kiev carried out UAV attack on Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the Krasnodar Region," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian air defense systems intercepted Ukrainian UAV 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) from CPC facility in Kuban, fragments fell near the Kavkazskaya railway station, the ministry said. "By this, contrary to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s claims, the Kiev regime continues to plan, prepare and carry out operations on critical energy infrastructure, including international, on territory of Russia," the ministry added.

