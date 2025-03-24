International
24.01.2023
South Korea's Constitutional Court Rejects Prime Minister Han's Impeachment - Reports
South Korea's Constitutional Court Rejects Prime Minister Han's Impeachment - Reports
The Constitutional Court of South Korea overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and reinstated him as acting president of the country, the Yonhap news agency reported.
2025-03-24T03:42+0000
2025-03-24T04:42+0000
The opinions of the eight sitting judges were divided as follows: five voted to overturn the impeachment, one abstained, and two voted for impeachment. Of the five members who expressed an opinion on the rejection, four considered that the Prime Minister’s suspension of the appointment of additional Constitutional Court judges, elected by parliament, was a violation of the constitution and the law. At the same time, the court recognized this as insufficient grounds for impeachment. South Korea's parliament, the National Assembly, had argued that Han Duck-soo should be removed from office because he either directly conspired with President Yoon Suk-yeol to declare a state of emergency on December 3 or "tacitly approved or abetted it." However, the court rejected the allegations. According to the report, this is the first time that a high-ranking official facing criminal or impeachment proceedings under a state of emergency has received a ruling on the merits. At the same time, the prime minister's side's argument that the quorum rule for the president, 200 votes out of the 300-seat South Korean parliament, should be applied to impeach an acting president was also rejected. The court said that in the case of impeaching a prime minister who is serving as president, it is appropriate to apply the quorum level corresponding to his original status as prime minister, i.e. 151 votes. The National Assembly, having approved the proposal to impeach President Yoon on December 14 last year, on December 27 also put forward a demand to impeach Prime Minister Han, who was acting president.
South Korea's Constitutional Court Rejects Prime Minister Han's Impeachment - Reports

03:42 GMT 24.03.2025 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 24.03.2025)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - The Constitutional Court of South Korea overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and reinstated him as acting president of the country, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The opinions of the eight sitting judges were divided as follows: five voted to overturn the impeachment, one abstained, and two voted for impeachment.
Of the five members who expressed an opinion on the rejection, four considered that the Prime Minister’s suspension of the appointment of additional Constitutional Court judges, elected by parliament, was a violation of the constitution and the law. At the same time, the court recognized this as insufficient grounds for impeachment.
South Korea's parliament, the National Assembly, had argued that Han Duck-soo should be removed from office because he either directly conspired with President Yoon Suk-yeol to declare a state of emergency on December 3 or "tacitly approved or abetted it." However, the court rejected the allegations.
According to the report, this is the first time that a high-ranking official facing criminal or impeachment proceedings under a state of emergency has received a ruling on the merits.
At the same time, the prime minister's side's argument that the quorum rule for the president, 200 votes out of the 300-seat South Korean parliament, should be applied to impeach an acting president was also rejected. The court said that in the case of impeaching a prime minister who is serving as president, it is appropriate to apply the quorum level corresponding to his original status as prime minister, i.e. 151 votes.
The National Assembly, having approved the proposal to impeach President Yoon on December 14 last year, on December 27 also put forward a demand to impeach Prime Minister Han, who was acting president.
