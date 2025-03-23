https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/kremlin-putin-backs-ceasefire-in-ukraine-but-much-work-remains-ahead-1121672792.html

Kremlin: Putin Backs Ceasefire in Ukraine, But Much Work Remains Ahead

Kremlin: Putin Backs Ceasefire in Ukraine, But Much Work Remains Ahead

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the US ceasefire proposal for Ukraine, but a lot of work remains to be done before a solution is found, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

2025-03-23T11:59+0000

2025-03-23T11:59+0000

2025-03-23T12:09+0000

world

dmitry peskov

emmanuel macron

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

france

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/01/1112320936_0:106:3265:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_94cb76f524fa1090b130def879587e39.jpg

"I want to remind you of what President Putin said: that he certainly supports the idea of a ceasefire. But there are nuances here, questions that we will have to find answers to together. This is a very complex matter and a lot of work remains to be done. We are only at the beginning of this path," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.Moscow does not know the details of talks that are reportedly underway between Washington and Kiev regarding the transfer of Ukrainian infrastructure under the US control, Peskov said.Peskov said that Zelensky might promise a lot but warned against taking him at his word.The Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two Ukrainian officials, that the US was seeking broader access to Ukraine's critical minerals and energy assets. Washington is reportedly trying to gain control of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.Dangerous Macron's Idea of Nuclear Umbrella Over EuropeFrench President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to extend France's "nuclear umbrella" to Europe sounds very dangerous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."We hear statements by Mr. Macron about a 'nuclear umbrella' for Europe, which also sounds very, very dangerous," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.On March 5, Macron said that Russia had become a "threat" to France and Europe and that he wanted to start a discussion on the use of France's nuclear arsenal to protect the European Union. On Tuesday, Macron said that French nuclear weapons would be stationed at the Luxeuil-en-Bains airbase, near the border with Germany.On Russia-US RelationsRussia and the United States should not let their differences stand in the way of mutually beneficial cooperation, Dmitry Peskov said."We can disagree on something, but it does not mean that we should let it stand in the way of mutual benefits," Peskov said.Peskov called this a commonsense approach. He said that Russia and the US had a lot of potential for the cooperation in various areas and that Russia found US President Donald Trump's remarks deals with Russia and peace in Ukraine very promising."The new administration's stance is obviously different from that of the previous administration... The new administration is talking about peace, the new administration is talking about prospects for economic cooperation, which would benefit everybody... The new administration is talking about deals. Such sentiment is more appealing to us," Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/sudzha-strike-zelensky-slaps-trump-in-the-face-by-subverting-ceasefire-deal-1121663106.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/why-zelensky-cant-be-trusted-ukraine-strikes-russian-oil-facilities-violating-the-ceasefire-deal-1121655694.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250319/technical-teams-from-us-and-russia-to-meet-in-riyadh-in-coming-days--1121651914.html

ukraine

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, us ceasefire proposal for ukraine, path to ceasefire