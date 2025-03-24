https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/zelensky-regime-likely-to-collapse-soon---economist-sachs-1121676234.html
Zelensky Regime Likely to Collapse Soon - Economist Sachs
The government of the Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky will probably be replaced soon as it does not have enough public support and is corrupt, renowned American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told RIA Novosti.
"The Zelenskyy government will likely be out of power sometime soon. The government rules by martial law, has failed in its key policies, is reportedly highly corrupt, and lacks public support. These conditions suggest the likelihood of political change," Sachs said when asked how did he view the future of Zelensky. The professor noted that his viewpoint was "strongly against regime-change operations" and that the UN doctrine of non-intervention in internal affairs should prevail. Earlier in March, media reported that senior allies of US President Donald Trump have held talks with possible opponents of Volodymyr Zelensky to assess whether Ukraine could hold a quick presidential election. In February, Trump criticized Zelensky for his unwillingness to hold elections, called him a "dictator," and also suggested that the Ukrainian leader wanted to keep the "gravy train" going amid the grinding conflict with Russia. Trump also said that Zelensky talked the US into spending $350 billion "to go into a war that couldn’t be won." Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024. The presidential election in Ukraine was canceled due to martial law and general mobilization.
"The Zelenskyy government will likely be out of power sometime soon. The government
rules by martial law, has failed in its key policies, is reportedly highly corrupt, and lacks public support. These conditions suggest the likelihood of political change," Sachs said when asked how did he view the future of Zelensky.
The professor noted that his viewpoint was "strongly against regime-change operations" and that the UN doctrine of non-intervention in internal affairs should prevail.
Earlier in March, media reported that senior allies of US President Donald Trump have held talks with possible opponents of Volodymyr Zelensky to assess whether Ukraine could hold a quick presidential election.
In February, Trump criticized Zelensky for his unwillingness to hold elections, called him a "dictator," and also suggested that the Ukrainian leader wanted to keep the "gravy train" going amid the grinding conflict with Russia. Trump also said that Zelensky talked the US into spending $350 billion "to go into a war that couldn’t be won."
Zelensky's presidential term expired on May 20, 2024. The presidential election in Ukraine was canceled due to martial law and general mobilization.