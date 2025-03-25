https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/amid-us-tariff-uncertainty-economic-cooperation-among-global-south-nations-injects-stability-1121688918.html

Amid US Tariff Uncertainty, Economic Cooperation Among Global South Nations Injects Stability

The Global South is on the rise, advocating for world justice, economic prosperity and solidarity, while aiming to build better global governance. The significance of the Global South and its growing importance on the world stage are increasingly recognized.

China, a country rooted in the Global South, has been working with the other Global South countries to firmly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.The Global Times is launching a special series, "Face to Face with Global South Wisdom," inviting experts and scholars from Global South countries to share their insights on the potential for cooperation between China and the Global South, as well as the responsibilities of Global South countries in global governance. In the first article of the series, three experts discuss the impact of US tariffs on Global South countries and explore how these nations can navigate the currents.Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, Professor of International Law at the Federal Fluminense UniversityThe Trump administration's protectionist and tariff policies represent a severe attack on the multilateral trade system, with significant repercussions for global geopolitics. The approach, based on using economic power to force countries to adapt to rules and objectives that exclusively serve American national interests, undermines the fundamental principles that uphold international order. The tariffs announced against imported products from Mexico, Canada and China signaled that the US would fire the "tariff machine gun" without regard for the collateral effects of this attitude - including those within the US economy itself. One of the consequences will be price increases for American consumers, but there will also be broader implications for the global economy.Although the Global South comprises a broad group of developing countries with diverse interests, it will likely seek to diversify its partnerships and strengthen trade relations with more reliable and stable countries. But what does it mean to be a reliable and stable country? First, it means having a foreign policy that respects the principles that underpin a peaceful international order, such as sovereignty and non-intervention in internal affairs. Second, it means maintaining a consistent foreign policy over time, without abrupt changes from one government to another. In this regard, China serves as an exemplary model. China may take on a more significant leadership role in the current international context. But it is not alone. The BRICS+ countries have the opportunity and the duty to seek ways to strengthen trade relations among themselves and create the conditions for expanding trade with other Global South nations. This initiative could be accompanied by other measures, such as using national currencies for bilateral exchanges and incentives for infrastructure investments that promote cooperation among Global South countries.History has already taught us the risks of a broad, open tariff war between states. The danger is even greater when such a tariff war is initiated and encouraged by the country that, 75 years ago, helped create the international order that sustains the global system. America's lack of commitment to and interest in multilateralism has been a trend in recent times and will very likely deepen moving forward.S.L. Kanthan, a Geopolitical Analyst, Columnist, Blogger, Podcaster, And Writer Based Out of Bangalore, India"What we will defend is our sovereignty and our independence." This response to US tariffs from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum epitomizes the reactions and strategies of the entire Global South - not just regarding tariffs but American imperialism in general.The Trump administration's proclivity for protectionism and tariffs is misguided. Consider that, in terms of PPP GDP, China is larger than the US, BRICS is larger than the G7, and developing nations are bigger than the developed countries. Thus, the Global South is strong and resilient. The failure of US sanctions against Russia over the last three years and China over the last eight years should be proof for the futility of such economic coercion.The US tariffs will backfire by spiking inflation in the US - after all, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods last year. Plus, retaliatory tariffs from China and others like Mexico, Canada and the EU will dampen US exports. The latest GDP estimates from the Atlanta Fed indicate that the US economy is anticipated to shrink in 2025's first quarter due to these trade concerns.The US empire is built on four pillars: The US dollar with its extraordinary privilege, technological innovations, military prowess and dominance of information through media, social media, entertainment and so on. However, all those imperial pillars are being slowly undermined in the emerging multipolar world. This historic transformation is happening not because of a vast conspiracy, but due to the natural evolution of the Global South. The rapid expansion of BRICS and the embrace of de-dollarization by emerging markets are testaments to the profound changes in geopolitics and geo-economics. For decades, the US championed the free market, but it is now the Global South that has taken on the mantle of free trade and prosperity through healthy competition.The technological and commercial successes of next-generation Chinese companies also portend the end of the American monopoly in strategic sectors. US elites understand that the American Century is quickly unraveling, but there is no Washington consensus on the solution, because the smartest American minds are unable to accept the new paradigm.Fred Oluoch Jienda, Deputy Director of Capacity Building of The President Office of KenyaThe recent imposition of tariffs on key commodities, particularly those originating from the Global South, has triggered a wave of economic uncertainty. These tariffs, targeting major economies like China, Mexico and Canada, aim to protect domestic industries from foreign competition. The Global South, which encompasses a diverse group of nations including Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, and many others, holds a significant position in global trade, often serving as a source of raw materials for industrialized nations. The impact of these tariffs is already being felt in supply chains. Smaller economies in the Global South, heavily reliant on foreign investment, may struggle to attract new capital due to the heightened economic instability. The reliance on the US dollar as the dominant currency in global trade exacerbates these challenges. Currency fluctuations, driven by trade tensions and the imposition of tariffs, can lead to price increases for imported goods. As a result, countries heavily dependent on the dollar for their economic stability may experience a decline in their purchasing power. In response to these developments, the BRICS nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have been exploring alternative economic frameworks to reduce their dependence on the US dollar. This move toward de-dollarization has gained momentum, with countries increasingly favoring currencies like the Chinese yuan and the Russian ruble. The rise of other emerging economies, such as Vietnam and Indonesia, further complicates the global economic landscape. The emergence of a multipolar world order, where power is more evenly distributed among multiple centers, is a direct consequence of these shifts. This new order is characterized by a decline in US influence and a rise in the economic and political weight of other nations. If the Global South chooses to forge its own path, independent of the US, it could significantly reshape the global economic order. The potential for a new era of economic cooperation and interdependence among developing nations is a compelling prospect, one that could lead to greater stability and prosperity for all.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

