https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/results-of-russia-us-talks-in-riyadh-reported-to-moscow-and-washington---kremlin--1121685347.html

Results of Russia-US Talks in Riyadh Reported to Moscow and Washington - Kremlin

Results of Russia-US Talks in Riyadh Reported to Moscow and Washington - Kremlin

Sputnik International

The results of the recent Russia-US talks held in Riyadh have been reported to both Moscow and Washington, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

2025-03-25T10:29+0000

2025-03-25T10:29+0000

2025-03-25T10:29+0000

world

dmitry peskov

vladimir putin

donald trump

washington

moscow

russia

kremlin

riyadh

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0b/1111061972_0:217:3253:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a932e887bd1249d3f5206ca52fb73ea7.jpg

Russia’s delegation at the discussions, which took place on Monday, was led by Senator Grigory Karasin and Sergey Beseda, advisor to the Federal Security Service chief.The main focus of the meeting was to discuss details surrounding the potential resumption of a deal concerning safety of navigation in the Black Sea. Such an agreement was initially brought up by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump during their latest phone conversation.Peskov confirmed that the outcome of the meeting has been communicated to the respective capitals and is currently being analyzed. However, no further details about the specific results of the talks have been shared with the public. The Kremlin spokesman also indicated that contacts between Russia and the United States would continue, but no specific plans for future meetings have been outlined at this time.When asked about the possible involvement of other countries in future negotiations, Peskov refrained from commenting. He stated that as of now, there is no talk of holding a trilateral meeting involving the US, Russia, and Ukraine, emphasizing that such discussions are not on the agenda.Peskov also made it clear that the content of the talks would remain confidential, describing the negotiations as "technical" in nature, involving detailed discussions. He reiterated that the technical aspects of the talks would not be made public, and further assessments will be made once the outcome has been fully reviewed by the capitals.Regarding the possibility of a high-level conversation between Presidents Putin and Trump, Peskov noted that no such plans have been made at this point, but such a meeting could be arranged quickly if necessary.In related news, Peskov also addressed the tragic deaths of three Russian journalists in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), attributing their fate to a targeted artillery attack by Ukraine. The victims were identified as Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak, Zvezda cameraman Andrey Panov, and the film crew's driver Alexander Sirkeli. Peskov condemned the attack, stating that the shelling was aimed directly at the journalists with the intent to kill.The Kremlin spokesman also expressed concern over the ongoing violence against journalists in conflict zones, calling out the lack of sufficient international response to such acts of aggression. He labeled the refusal of some international representatives to address the assassination attempts against Russian journalists as unforgivable. The Kremlin offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/us-expects-tangible-progress-from-negotiations-with-russia-in-saudi-arabia-1121674984.html

washington

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us talks , moscow and washington, kremlin spokesperson dmitry peskov, russia-us