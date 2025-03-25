https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/jd-vance-was-right-europe-needs-the-red-sea-a-lot-more-than-america-1121688542.html

JD Vance Was Right: Europe Needs the Red Sea a Lot More Than America

In a group chat leaked to media on US Yemen attack plans, the VP expressed disdain at the prospect of “bailing Europe out again” using American military power. Who really stands to gain spending US blood and treasure to “restore freedom of navigation” in the Red Sea?

ShippingAmong the big five global shipping giants that stopped transit through the Red Sea, four are European (MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd), one Chinese (COSCO), and none American.US shippers like Matson, APL, SeaLand, Crowley and TOTE operate Pacific and Americas routes and were largely unaffected by Houthi activities.Retail & ManufacturingThe cost of a shipping a container from Asia to the US jumped 160-220% from 2023-2024. Shipping the same container from Asia to the Mediterranean shot up 285%, and up to 400% to Northern Europe, a disaster for consumers and producers alike.For example, while 25-30% of US Asia-sourced automotive parts were shipped via the Red Sea before the crisis, in Europe it was 70%, causing brief car factory shutdowns in Belgium (Volvo) and Germany (Tesla), but none in the US.Same story in other sectors, with the Red Sea once transiting:EnergyOnly 2 to 2.5% of US oil needs shipped through the Red Sea before the crisis. And Europe? As much as 80-90% of its 30-35% MENA-sourced imports.95% of US natural gas needs are met domestically, with Qatar selling 1% of the remainder, having to reroute these exports away from the Red Sea. And Europe? 20% of its LNG imports are Gulf country-sourced, 100% of them going through the Red Sea before the crisis.Thanks to the dual crises in the Middle East and Ukraine, US oil exports to Europe jumped from 1.8-2.2 million bpd in 2023-2024, while LNG exports grew from 1.07-1.2 trillion cubic feet, and US market share up from 35-45%.So really, why should the US “bail out” the Europeans, as Vance put it, by launching aggression against Yemen?

