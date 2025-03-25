https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/us-discusses-30-day-black-sea-ceasefire-with-russia-ukraine-at-riyadh-talks-1121685507.html

US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks

US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks

Sputnik International

The US delegation has discussed the Black Sea Ceasefire and the end of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days with Russian and Ukrainian delegations at separate meetings in Riyadh, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

2025-03-25T10:16+0000

2025-03-25T10:16+0000

2025-03-25T10:18+0000

world

ukraine

russia

riyadh

black sea

ceasefire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103181/77/1031817702_0:257:2730:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_6a8c52a73d33415c72d741e9f57f42ee.jpg

"We are still working with the Americans," the source was quoted as saying.Talks with the Russian delegation took place on March 24, while negotiations with Ukraine are underway on Tuesday.A new round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh is being held on Tuesday, media reported, citing Ukrainian sources.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250324/what-to-know-about-russia-us-talks-on-ukraine-settlement-in-saudi-arabia---1121677509.html

ukraine

russia

black sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

black sea ceasefire, us delegation, ukrainian delegations, energy infrastructure facilities