https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/us-discusses-30-day-black-sea-ceasefire-with-russia-ukraine-at-riyadh-talks-1121685507.html
US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks
US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks
The US delegation has discussed the Black Sea Ceasefire and the end of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days with Russian and Ukrainian delegations at separate meetings in Riyadh, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
2025-03-25T10:16+0000
2025-03-25T10:18+0000
"We are still working with the Americans," the source was quoted as saying.Talks with the Russian delegation took place on March 24, while negotiations with Ukraine are underway on Tuesday.A new round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh is being held on Tuesday, media reported, citing Ukrainian sources.
US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks

10:16 GMT 25.03.2025 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 25.03.2025)
According to a Bloomberg report, citing an anonymous source, the US delegation held separate meetings with Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh to discuss a 30-day Black Sea ceasefire and the cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure.
"We are still working with the Americans," the source was quoted as saying.
Talks with the Russian delegation took place on March 24, while negotiations with Ukraine are underway on Tuesday.
A new round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh is being held on Tuesday, media reported, citing Ukrainian sources.
