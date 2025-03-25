https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/us-discusses-30-day-black-sea-ceasefire-with-russia-ukraine-at-riyadh-talks-1121685507.html
US Discusses 30-Day Black Sea Ceasefire With Russia, Ukraine at Riyadh Talks
The US delegation has discussed the Black Sea Ceasefire and the end of strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days with Russian and Ukrainian delegations at separate meetings in Riyadh, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
"We are still working with the Americans," the source was quoted as saying.Talks with the Russian delegation took place on March 24, while negotiations with Ukraine are underway on Tuesday.A new round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh is being held on Tuesday, media reported, citing Ukrainian sources.
ukraine
russia
black sea
10:16 GMT 25.03.2025 (Updated: 10:18 GMT 25.03.2025)
"We are still working with the Americans," the source was quoted as saying.
Talks with the Russian delegation took place on March 24, while negotiations with Ukraine are underway on Tuesday.
A new round of talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations in Riyadh
is being held on Tuesday, media reported, citing Ukrainian sources.