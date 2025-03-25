International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/tesla-sales-plunge-over-40-in-eu-amid-anti-musk-hate-fest-1121689431.html
Tesla Sales Plunge Over 40% in EU Amid Anti-Musk Hate Fest
Tesla Sales Plunge Over 40% in EU Amid Anti-Musk Hate Fest
The car company’s share of the EU’s EV market has dropped from 21.6% to 10.3% over the past year, with registrations on the European market falling 43% in the first two months of 2025, new data by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association shows.
The slowdown in sales, attributed partly to the retooling at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany, also comes amid a coordinated global campaign of hate targeting Musk, from vandalism to arson and attempted bombings, as DOGE slashes bureaucracy and guts USAID funding. Last week, Musk revealed that George Soros invested over $7.5 million into groups targeting his car company. Musk expressed confidence earlier this month that Tesla “will be fine long-term.”
15:21 GMT 25.03.2025
The car company's share of the EU's EV market has dropped from 21.6% to 10.3% over the past year, with registrations on the European market falling 43% in the first two months of 2025, new data by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association shows.
The slowdown in sales, attributed partly to the retooling at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany, also comes amid a coordinated global campaign of hate targeting Musk, from vandalism to arson and attempted bombings, as DOGE slashes bureaucracy and guts USAID funding.
Last week, Musk revealed that George Soros invested over $7.5 million into groups targeting his car company.
Musk expressed confidence earlier this month that Tesla “will be fine long-term.”
