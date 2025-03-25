https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/trumps-midnight-messenger-wall-street-tycoon-to-steer-us-navy--1121684687.html

Trump’s Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy

Trump’s Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy

Sputnik International

John Phelan is to be sworn into the new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate.

2025-03-25T06:09+0000

2025-03-25T06:09+0000

2025-03-25T06:09+0000

americas

us

donald trump

us navy

us senate

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121684512_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac016d7223765fb0e8299431d3dd47eb.jpg

John Phelan is to be sworn into his new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate. The next Secretary of the Navy:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250323/five-factors-behind-the-decline-of-us-military-shipbuilding-1121674141.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's behind the decline of us shipbuilding, can us restore its shipbuilding might, what's stopping the us from restoring its military shipbuilding prowess, who is to lead us navy, who is john phelan, has phelan been confirmed, does john phelan have military experience