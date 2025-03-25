International
Trump's Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy
Trump’s Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy
John Phelan is to be sworn into the new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate.
John Phelan is to be sworn into his new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate. The next Secretary of the Navy:
what's behind the decline of us shipbuilding, can us restore its shipbuilding might, what's stopping the us from restoring its military shipbuilding prowess, who is to lead us navy, who is john phelan, has phelan been confirmed, does john phelan have military experience

Trump’s Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy

06:09 GMT 25.03.2025
John Phelan, confirmed to be US Secretary of the Navy.
John Phelan, confirmed to be US Secretary of the Navy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
© AP Photo / Rod Lamkey
President Donald Trump has actively addressed the state of US shipbuilding and naval capabilities, emphasizing the need to "ressurect" the industry. Trump expressed strong support for John Phelan in his nomination announcement, saying that his "intelligence and leadership are unmatched."
John Phelan is to be sworn into his new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate. The next Secretary of the Navy:
Lacks direct military experience
Is only the seventh non-veteran to serve in the role in the last 70 years
Earned his MBA from Harvard Business School
Co-founded private investment firm MSD Capital, managing the fortune of Dell Technologies founder American billionaire Michael Dell
Was a generous donor to Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, hosting a fundraiser at his Aspen home that raised $12 million, The Guardian reported
Often gets late-night texts from President Trump griping about the state of the Navy's rusty warships, Phelan told lawmakers during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing
Is listed among the world's top 200 art collectors together with his wife
Ceremony at Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipbuilding facility in Virginia, file photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2025
Military
Five Factors Behind the Decline of US Military Shipbuilding
23 March, 14:57 GMT
