Trump’s Midnight Messenger: Wall Street Tycoon to Steer US Navy
John Phelan is to be sworn into the new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate.
John Phelan is to be sworn into his new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate. The next Secretary of the Navy:
President Donald Trump has actively addressed the state of US shipbuilding and naval capabilities, emphasizing the need to "ressurect" the industry. Trump expressed strong support for John Phelan in his nomination announcement, saying that his "intelligence and leadership are unmatched."
John Phelan is to be sworn into his new leadership role in the next few days after a 62-30 vote in his favor in the US Senate. The next Secretary of the Navy
:
Lacks direct military experience
Is only the seventh non-veteran to serve in the role in the last 70 years
Earned his MBA from Harvard Business School
Co-founded private investment firm MSD Capital, managing the fortune of Dell Technologies founder American billionaire Michael Dell
Was a generous donor to Donald Trump's 2024 re-election campaign, hosting a fundraiser at his Aspen home that raised $12 million, The Guardian reported
Often gets late-night texts from President Trump griping about the state of the Navy's rusty warships, Phelan told lawmakers during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing
Is listed among the world's top 200 art collectors together with his wife