International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraines-neo-nazis-target-russian-journalists-for-exposing-atrocities--analyst-1121687599.html
Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Target Russian Journalists for Exposing Atrocities – Analyst
Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Target Russian Journalists for Exposing Atrocities – Analyst
Sputnik International
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
2025-03-25T13:26+0000
2025-03-25T13:26+0000
ukraine
russia
viktor litovkin
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
ukrainian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686465_0:162:3063:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_d92f30dd136ea1f023043fffeae37a87.jpg
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Ukraine’s attacks like the HIMARS strike on a civilian car that killed three Russian journalists on May 24 are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield, he emphasized. The terror attacks carried out blatantly against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations are also mean to intimidate other journalists, and prevent them from coming to report the truth. Under the Geneva Conventions, journalists are off-limits, yet for Zelensky’s henchmen terrorism as a principle of warfare is their essence, stressed the seasoned military analyst.Civilians face the same fate, with strikes aimed at peaceful settlements to keep everyone in fear, Litovkin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/russia-urges-world-to-condemn-ukrainian-deadly-attack-on-russian-journalists-1121683924.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/19/1121686465_167:0:2896:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9cf3b8ef28ab8a76a9cf7630e5cdf665.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian journalists, russian correspondents, izvestia reporters, russian reporters, killed reporters, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, human rights violation, human rights
russian journalists, russian correspondents, izvestia reporters, russian reporters, killed reporters, killings of civilians, civilian casualties, human rights violation, human rights

Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Target Russian Journalists for Exposing Atrocities – Analyst

13:26 GMT 25.03.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankFloral tribute to Russian Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak, killed by a targeted HIMARS strike carried out by Ukraine's Armed Forces on March 24, 2025.
Floral tribute to Russian Izvestia correspondent Alexander Fedorchak, killed by a targeted HIMARS strike carried out by Ukraine's Armed Forces on March 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian media agency Izvestia reported the death of its correspondent Alexander Fedorchak in the area of ​​the special operation as a result of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 24. Later, Russian broadcaster Zvezda reported that its cameraman Andrey Panov and film crew driver Alexander Sirkeli had also been killed.
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
Ukraine’s attacks like the HIMARS strike on a civilian car that killed three Russian journalists on May 24 are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield, he emphasized.
The terror attacks carried out blatantly against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations are also mean to intimidate other journalists, and prevent them from coming to report the truth.
Under the Geneva Conventions, journalists are off-limits, yet for Zelensky’s henchmen terrorism as a principle of warfare is their essence, stressed the seasoned military analyst.
Civilians face the same fate, with strikes aimed at peaceful settlements to keep everyone in fear, Litovkin added.
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2025
World
Russia Urges World to Condemn Ukrainian Deadly Attack on Russian Journalists
03:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала