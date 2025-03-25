https://sputnikglobe.com/20250325/ukraines-neo-nazis-target-russian-journalists-for-exposing-atrocities--analyst-1121687599.html

Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Target Russian Journalists for Exposing Atrocities – Analyst

The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.

The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Ukraine’s attacks like the HIMARS strike on a civilian car that killed three Russian journalists on May 24 are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield, he emphasized. The terror attacks carried out blatantly against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations are also mean to intimidate other journalists, and prevent them from coming to report the truth. Under the Geneva Conventions, journalists are off-limits, yet for Zelensky’s henchmen terrorism as a principle of warfare is their essence, stressed the seasoned military analyst.Civilians face the same fate, with strikes aimed at peaceful settlements to keep everyone in fear, Litovkin added.

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

