Ukraine’s Neo-Nazis Target Russian Journalists for Exposing Atrocities – Analyst
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.Ukraine’s attacks like the HIMARS strike on a civilian car that killed three Russian journalists on May 24 are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield, he emphasized. The terror attacks carried out blatantly against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations are also mean to intimidate other journalists, and prevent them from coming to report the truth. Under the Geneva Conventions, journalists are off-limits, yet for Zelensky’s henchmen terrorism as a principle of warfare is their essence, stressed the seasoned military analyst.Civilians face the same fate, with strikes aimed at peaceful settlements to keep everyone in fear, Litovkin added.
Russian media agency Izvestia reported the death of its correspondent Alexander Fedorchak in the area of the special operation as a result of an artillery strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 24. Later, Russian broadcaster Zvezda reported that its cameraman Andrey Panov and film crew driver Alexander Sirkeli had also been killed.
The sadistic Ukraine regime, driven by zero respect for international rules of war, seeks to deliberately silence journalists, retired Russian Army colonel Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik.
Ukraine’s attacks like the HIMARS strike on a civilian car that killed three Russian journalists
on May 24 are fueled by crushing defeats on the battlefield, he emphasized.
The terror attacks carried out blatantly against the backdrop of ongoing peace negotiations
are also mean to intimidate other journalists, and prevent them from coming to report the truth.
Under the Geneva Conventions, journalists are off-limits, yet for Zelensky’s henchmen terrorism as a principle of warfare is their essence, stressed the seasoned military analyst.
Civilians face the same fate, with strikes aimed at peaceful settlements
to keep everyone in fear, Litovkin added.