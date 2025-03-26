https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/justice-served-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-crimes-in-the-spotlight-1121692999.html
Justice Served: Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Crimes in the Spotlight
A Russian court has sentenced 23 members of Ukraine's nationalist Azov* Battalion to prison terms ranging from 13 to 23 years for war crimes.
What's known about the soldiers?David Kasatkin served in Azov since 2015. Arrested on May 20, 2022, in Mariupol, he was identified by neo-Nazi tattoos, including "Time to Kill" and Buchenwald's motto, "Jedem das Seine." His verdict was delivered in absentia.Artur Gretsky, an Azov member captured on April 24, 2022, at the Azovstal plant was found to have an SS division slogan tattooed on his body: "Meine Ehre heißt Treue!" ("My honor is loyalty!"). He is an open admirer of the Third Reich.Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Gritsyk served in Azov from 2015 to 2019 and was responsible for training recruits. Fighters under his supervision shelled civilian infrastructure in Donbass and fought against the DPR militia.Major Oleg Tyshkul served in Azov until 2021. His subordinates repeatedly engaged in combat with DPR forces.Lieutenant Oleg Mizhgorodsky left Azov in 2021. He previously commanded a material and technical support company.
What's known about the soldiers?
David Kasatkin
served in Azov
since 2015. Arrested on May 20, 2022, in Mariupol, he was identified by neo-Nazi tattoos, including "Time to Kill" and Buchenwald's motto, "Jedem das Seine." His verdict was delivered in absentia.
Artur Gretsky, an Azov member captured on April 24, 2022, at the Azovstal plant was found to have an SS division slogan tattooed on his body: "Meine Ehre heißt Treue!" ("My honor is loyalty!"). He is an open admirer of the Third Reich.
Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Gritsyk served in Azov from 2015 to 2019 and was responsible for training recruits. Fighters under his supervision shelled civilian infrastructure in Donbass and fought against the DPR militia.
Major Oleg Tyshkul served in Azov until 2021. His subordinates repeatedly engaged in combat with DPR forces.
Lieutenant Oleg Mizhgorodsky left Azov in 2021. He previously commanded a material and technical support company.
The Azov Battalion embraces Nazi ideology, displaying insignia, spreading extremist literature, and indoctrinating youth.
In 2022, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed Azov’s use of banned warfare methods, including killing, rape and torture of civilians
and child killings
.
In May 2014, Azov executed Mariupol police officers who refused to disperse protestors opposing the February 2014 coup in Kiev, then opened fire on a peaceful demonstration.
*banned as a terrorist organization in Russia