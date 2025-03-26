https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/justice-served-neo-nazi-azov-battalion-crimes-in-the-spotlight-1121692999.html

Justice Served: Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Crimes in the Spotlight

Justice Served: Neo-Nazi Azov Battalion Crimes in the Spotlight

Sputnik International

A Russian court has sentenced 23 members of Ukraine's nationalist Azov* Battalion to prison terms ranging from 13 to 23 years for war crimes.

2025-03-26T12:48+0000

2025-03-26T12:48+0000

2025-03-26T12:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

azov

mariupol

ss

nazis

nazi

russia

ukraine

maidan

azov battalion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095701009_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_9621abfbc5389a5fc8b2ffbe5d86ba5f.jpg

What's known about the soldiers?David Kasatkin served in Azov since 2015. Arrested on May 20, 2022, in Mariupol, he was identified by neo-Nazi tattoos, including "Time to Kill" and Buchenwald's motto, "Jedem das Seine." His verdict was delivered in absentia.Artur Gretsky, an Azov member captured on April 24, 2022, at the Azovstal plant was found to have an SS division slogan tattooed on his body: "Meine Ehre heißt Treue!" ("My honor is loyalty!"). He is an open admirer of the Third Reich.Lieutenant Colonel Anatoly Gritsyk served in Azov from 2015 to 2019 and was responsible for training recruits. Fighters under his supervision shelled civilian infrastructure in Donbass and fought against the DPR militia.Major Oleg Tyshkul served in Azov until 2021. His subordinates repeatedly engaged in combat with DPR forces.Lieutenant Oleg Mizhgorodsky left Azov in 2021. He previously commanded a material and technical support company.Heirs of the Nazis*banned as a terrorist organization in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/blood-on-the-walls-inside-ukraines-torture-chambers-1111796712.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250321/azov-gaining-power-is-symptom-of-collapse-of-remains-of-ukraines-civil-society-1121662939.html

azov

mariupol

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

azov battalion, russia, trial over azov battalion members, azov battalion's neo-nazi ideology, azov's war crimes against civilians, azov battalion's torture chambers, ukrainian nationalists, ukrainian nazism, ukraine's neo-nazi groups