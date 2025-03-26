https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/kallas-warmongering-unnerves-the-eu--reports---1121692325.html

Kallas’ Warmongering Unnerves the EU – Reports

Since assuming the mantle of the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas has adopted an extremely hawkish stance towards Russia, going beyond what other European officials consider “settled language,” Western media reports.

For instance, while on a trip to Kiev, she tweeted that Brussels “wants Ukraine to win this war.” Kallas’ “leadership style” is another point of frustration as she is “floating heavy proposals without buy-in” and “is still acting like a prime minister,” another EU official added. Earlier, Kallas came with a €40 billion ($43 billion) military aid plan for Ukraine – a move that deeply unsettled key Eurozone contributors like France and Italy.

